U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said widespread use of bloods tests that could detect whether someone already overcame a coronavirus infection, and might have immunity to the disease, will be a key step in reopening the U.S. economy.

Particularly low-risk people — including healthy children and young adults — might be able to return to school or work once the rate of coronavirus infections slows, Cassidy said in a town hall Wednesday hosted by The Advocate. Newly developed serological tests that show whether someone survived an infection could also give other workers confidence in going back to work.

Cassidy, a physician and Baton Rouge Republican, pointed to research suggesting that those who’ve already overcome coronavirus infections — even those who never develop noticeable symptoms — acquire antibodies that offer some degree of immunity to further bouts of the disease.

It’s not yet clear from medical studies of the novel coronavirus — which was first identified late last year — just how strong of an immunity previously infected people develop, though experts are optimistic they’d have at least some short-term resistance.

Medical device makers, including Abbott Laboratories, are moving quickly to make such tests available to the public. Cassidy said Wednesday that he believed several medical institutions in Louisiana would soon begin using the tests to understand the scope of the outbreak in Louisiana.

Cassidy has pushed for widespread use of the tests to build “immunity registries” that would give individuals, public officials and employers a sense of who could safely return to work without worrying about becoming infected or spreading the coronavirus.

Cassidy also co-wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal last month drawing attention to tests of potential immunity as an invaluable tool toward loosening the shutdown.

“As we begin to know who’s immune and who’s not, we can begin to liberate society,” said Cassidy. “We can also recognize that younger people are less likely to develop symptoms so they can return to society as well.”

That would let the country ease its economically crippling shutdown without driving potentially disastrous flare-ups of the deadly virus, Cassidy said, as researchers rush to develop a full-blown vaccine that would finally bring the coronavirus under control.

“At some point, a vaccine becomes available, and then we all get immune,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy, responding to reader questions posted by Peter Kovacs, the newspaper’s editor, also urged Louisianans to apply for short-term federal aid designed to help businesses and individuals weather the sudden economic crash.

The senator expressed optimism that drastic public health efforts to slow the pandemic are already having an effect and that the U.S. economy could come roaring back once the danger from the coronavirus is under better control.