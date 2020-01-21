Trump Impeachment
From left lower, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and from left top, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.,and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., huddle during a break in the hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson has joined the team defending President Donald Trump on impeachment charges.

The impeachment trial is starting in the U.S. Senate this week. 

Johnson, a Shreveport Republican who has been an ally of the president, announced today that he's been asked to join Trump's defense team.

“It’s not about image, it’s about ensuring that the American people get the true facts," he said during a news conference.

Johnson, a member of the influential Judiciary Committee and a former constitutional law attorney, said he predicts that the trial will be conducted "pretty rapid."

Other members of Trump's team include former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz; former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi; and Ken Starr, who  led the Whitewater investigation into then-President Bill Clinton.

