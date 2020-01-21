WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson has joined the team defending President Donald Trump on impeachment charges.

The impeachment trial is starting in the U.S. Senate this week.

Johnson, a Shreveport Republican who has been an ally of the president, announced today that he's been asked to join Trump's defense team.

“It’s not about image, it’s about ensuring that the American people get the true facts," he said during a news conference.

Johnson, a member of the influential Judiciary Committee and a former constitutional law attorney, said he predicts that the trial will be conducted "pretty rapid."

Other members of Trump's team include former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz; former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi; and Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation into then-President Bill Clinton.

