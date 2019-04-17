Abortion rights advocates are formally asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene and reverse a law that could shutter Louisiana abortion clinics.

The high court in February temporarily halted the law that would require abortion providers have admitting privileges at local hospitals.

The court ordered the admitting privileges law be put on hold pending a "timely filing" of a petition for the court to act on the law itself. It would have immediately expired if that didn't happen, but with the Wednesday filing, the stay will remain in effect until justices rule on the law.

The emergency stay was issued on a 5-4 vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts voting with the more liberal wing of the court – Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the newest member of the court who faced a rocky confirmation after President Donald Trump nominated him to replace the retiring Anthony Kennedy, wrote a dissent to the ruling that was more than 10 times longer than the majority remarks.

In it, he argued doctors would have a 45-day period to attempt to obtain admitting privileges, as required by the law, and if unsuccessful the court could revisit the issue.

“If the doctors, after good-faith efforts during the 45-day period, cannot obtain admitting privileges, then the Fifth Circuit’s factual predictions, which were made in the context of a pre-enforcement facial challenge, could turn out to be inaccurate as applied,” Kavanaugh wrote.

Only one of the state's three abortion clinics currently would meet the admitting privileges requirement, and critics of the 2014 law argued that it would shutter the other two, effectively crippling access to abortions for thousands of Louisiana women.

Supporters of the law, largely those who generally oppose abortion, argued that it was intended to make abortion safer for women.

Act 620 is being challenged in court by a pair of Louisiana doctors, backed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, who say it’s too onerous.

Because the emergency hold was reviewed by the full court, it is widely being viewed as the first major test of how President Donald Trump’s appointees to the U.S. Supreme Court could ultimately impact abortion laws across the country. Justice Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, both Trump appointees, were not on the bench when a similar law in Texas was ruled unconstitutional nearly three years ago.

Both voted against the petition for an emergency stay.

The Texas law that, like Louisiana's, sought to require admitting privileges, was rejected on a 5-3 Supreme Court vote in 2016.