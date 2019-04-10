Today in The Rundown: The latest on fundraising numbers in the governor's race; What people think about the minimum wage fight; a possible threat to food stamps; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 58
Days until election day: 186
The News
State budget: House Republicans on the Appropriations Committee had several questions about the integrity of the state's Medicaid program, following several critical audits. http://bit.ly/2OZPLL5
Governor's race: Here's the latest on where the candidates fundraising efforts stand: http://bit.ly/2P06M84
Louisiana Survey: The latest release from the 2019 Louisiana survey shows widespread support for an increase in the minimum wage and teacher pay raises. Both are part of Gov. Edwards' agenda for the session. http://bit.ly/2P1llrT
Food stamps: The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says it needs $13 million more in funding to keep the state’s food stamp program from being cut and possibly eliminated. http://bit.ly/2P36FbR
Prisons: Corrections officials are using much of their savings from Louisiana’s trimmed prison population to house inmates from the state’s biggest parishes closer to home in a handful of jails with more services. http://bit.ly/2OXEhaY
ERA: Backers of the Equal Rights Amendment hope Louisiana will become the state this session that puts them over the limit to ratify the addition to the U.S. Constitution. http://bit.ly/2P8iRbz
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Senate comes in at 9:30 a.m., and the House convenes at 4 p.m.
- Revenue Estimating Conference meets at 8 a.m. in Room A-B.
House Committees
- Appropriations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
Senate Committees
- Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets upon adjournment in Room E.
Governor's schedule
- 8:30 a.m. Louisiana Governor's Prayer Breakfast at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge.
Busy packing for move to DC to cover Louisiana politics from the US Capitol for @theadvocatebr. But don't worry: The Adv has a formidable team here to keep you up-to-date on #lalege session. Follow: @samkarlin @brynstole @tegbridges @MarkBallardCnb @WillSentell! #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 10, 2019
Coming Full circle. At opening of #lalege with Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungessor Allison and I met at the Lieutenant Governor’s House 29 years ago. He is Louisiana’s greatest ambassador. @LouisianaLtGov @CluneAllison pic.twitter.com/m6ArJi5F1S— Jay Clune (@CluneJay) April 10, 2019
Appreciate @LouisianaGov for stopping by to speak with our student leaders today. We’re focused on student success and lifting that student voice. Grateful for your support of higher education Governor. @LA_Regents #COSBP @MartyJChabert pic.twitter.com/Va7h7Elpa0— Kim Hunter Reed (@KimHunterReed) April 9, 2019
Telephone CPR could save lives, but only a handful of states require 911 operators to be trained for it. Thankfully Louisiana is one of them. #LaLege @CNN https://t.co/coH4ZJ2c5A— AshleyHebert (@theflatsfinest) April 10, 2019
SGA & #COSBP prez @BeauxTieSwag, state student leaders, @LouisianaLtGov @LouisianaGov & @KimHunterReed today @ Regents. #HigherEd #LaLege pic.twitter.com/vHdFhn5F9c— Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) April 9, 2019
LMOGA’s Taste of Louisiana Legislative Reception kicking off right now! #lalege #fuelingourfuture #lmogareception pic.twitter.com/wp9UHwik33— LMOGA (@LMOGA) April 9, 2019
Thank you @MikeWalsworth for acknowledging today the need to include LA preK teachers in any teacher pay raise proposal. Currently this is NOT funded, nor have funds been identified to increase wages of child care teachers who are paid an avg of $8.95/hr. #laed #lalege pic.twitter.com/nc9RZ2kG7r— Erin Bendily (@LAEdPolicy) April 9, 2019
The House has a new clerk-in-training: Michelle Fontenot, announced today on the House floor. #lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) April 9, 2019
Rep. Tony Bacala asks @LADeptHealth if any "undocumented aliens" managed to enroll in Medicaid. @rebekahgeemd: "I don't know any aliens" Bacala: "Immigrant, whatever..." #lalege #lagov— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) April 9, 2019
