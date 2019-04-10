sessionopens0480.040919 bf.jpg
Buy Now

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, left, chats with Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, as the pair wait for the joint session of the legislature to begin Monday April 8, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Today in The Rundown: The latest on fundraising numbers in the governor's race; What people think about the minimum wage fight; a possible threat to food stamps; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 58

Days until election day: 186

The News

State budget: House Republicans on the Appropriations Committee had several questions about the integrity of the state's Medicaid program, following several critical audits. http://bit.ly/2OZPLL5

Governor's race: Here's the latest on where the candidates fundraising efforts stand: http://bit.ly/2P06M84

Louisiana Survey: The latest release from the 2019 Louisiana survey shows widespread support for an increase in the minimum wage and teacher pay raises. Both are part of Gov. Edwards' agenda for the session. http://bit.ly/2P1llrT

Food stamps: The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says it needs $13 million more in funding to keep the state’s food stamp program from being cut and possibly eliminated. http://bit.ly/2P36FbR

Prisons: Corrections officials are using much of their savings from Louisiana’s trimmed prison population to house inmates from the state’s biggest parishes closer to home in a handful of jails with more services. http://bit.ly/2OXEhaY

ERA: Backers of the Equal Rights Amendment hope Louisiana will become the state this session that puts them over the limit to ratify the addition to the U.S. Constitution. http://bit.ly/2P8iRbz

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Senate comes in at 9:30 a.m., and the House convenes at 4 p.m.
  • Revenue Estimating Conference meets at 8 a.m. in Room A-B.

House Committees

  • Appropriations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.

Senate Committees

  • Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets upon adjournment in Room E.

Governor's schedule

  • 8:30 a.m. Louisiana Governor's Prayer Breakfast at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge.

Tweet beat 

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments