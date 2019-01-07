Gov. John Bel Edwards has two items that won't make it onto his agenda in 2019. No tax hikes and no special sessions, the governor said addressing the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday.

“We’re not going to have to raise taxes," said Edwards, a Democrat. “It’s my intention not to have a single special session of the Legislature."

Since taking office in January 2016, Edwards has called state lawmakers into seven special sessions — all to address issues with the state's finances.

The Legislature initially agreed to a temporary one-cent sales tax hike to shore up the state budget in 2016. The state sales tax rate was scheduled to fall from 5 percent to 4 percent on July 1, but the Legislature again approved a temporary extension of part of the sales tax hike during a special session in June. The new state sales tax rate is 4.45 percent through 2025.

Edwards has identified pay raises for teachers and school support staff as his top priority for the legislative session that begins April 8. He also plans to try again on issues he campaigned on in 2015 – a modest minimum wage hike and legislation meant to address the gender pay gap in Louisiana.

Two Republicans already have announced plans to run against Edwards in the gubernatorial race — U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Alto and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone. The election will be Oct. 12, with a Nov. 16 runoff between the top two vote-getters if no candidate gets more than 50 percent in the primary.

