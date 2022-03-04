Whether accurate or not, the Baton Rouge political community has always loved passing around a good story – the juicy the better.
And as Gov. John Bel Edwards enters the last two years of his second term, the rumor mill has picked up speed.
First, he was going to quit to become the ambassador to the Vatican. Over the past couple weeks, columnists, bloggers and talk radio show hosts were fairly certain that Edwards was headed to a posting in the U.S. Department of Energy.
Afterall, the Biden administration is chock-a-block full of Louisianais – Cedric Richmond, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Mitch Landrieu, and Shalanda Young, to name a few – so, certainly there is room for one more Louisiana Democrat in Washington.
The idea is that Edwards steps down early and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser – the most moderate of the Republicans said to be interested in the top job – can run as an incumbent next year. Attorney General Jeff Landry and State Treasurer John Schroder, both staunchly conservative and prone to challenge Edwards’ initiatives, are also said to be interested in the campaign.
Good story for online clicks, but not true, says Shauna Sanford, the communications director for the Edwards administration, echoing what other top aides to the governor say.
“He’s actually meeting with some of his cabinet and others next week to discuss the best ways to access federal infrastructure dollars to support Louisiana’s long-term climate goals, which are a part of Louisiana’s climate action plan,” Sanford said Friday. “He has the job he wants. There is absolutely no story other than that here.”