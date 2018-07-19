WASHINGTON — Former Louisiana Congressman John Fleming is up for a position as assistant Commerce Department secretary overseeing the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The post, which requires U.S. confirmation, would be Fleming's second position in President Donald Trump's administration. Fleming, 67, is currently a deputy secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services overseeing technology modernization efforts.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration is tasked with boosting growth in poor and economically stagnant regions through grants and other programs.
Fleming appeared Thursday morning before the U.S. Senate's Committee on Environment and Public Works, answering questions from senators about his views on economic development and his qualifications for the job.
Fleming, a Republican from the city of Minden in Webster Parish, previously served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives in Louisiana's Fourth Congressional District, a seat now held by U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Bossier.
Fleming gave up his U.S. House seat to mount an unsuccessful 2016 bid for the U.S. Senate, a race ultimately won by Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana.
A physician and former Webster Parish coroner, Fleming was first elected to Congress in 2008, replacing retiring longtime Congressman Jim McCreary, R-Shreveport.
"I am very excited about this opportunity because it allows me to use my broad and deep background as an entrepreneur, military veteran, physician and former U.S. Congressman to serve the American people," Fleming told the Senate committee Thursday.