LSU Interim President Tom Galligan Jr. said Wednesday morning he agrees with Gov. John Bel Edwards' view that Tiger Stadium should be limited to about 25% of capacity because of the coronavirus.

Galligan also said talks with the governor on the issue have been cordial in advance of the first game against Mississippi State on Sept. 26.

"We cooperate with him, he cooperates with us," Galligan told reporters.

He said the school has delayed an announcement on the seating issue -- 25% is about 25,000 fans -- because a wide range of issues are involved, including how to safely get in and out of the stadium.

"It is complex. It is not just about capacity. A lot of work has gone into it," Galligan said.

Galligan also said that, in order to buy football tickets, LSU students will have to undergo tests for the coronavirus.

He said school officials are working out details on how to accomplish that while respecting the privacy of students.

Edwards noted Tuesday that limiting Tiger Stadium to 25% of its capacity would be in line with what other Southeastern Conference schools are planning.

