After years of bruising battles over budget shortfalls, Gov. John Bel Edwards unveiled a spending plan Monday that seizes on billions of dollars in federal aid and millions more in better-than-expected tax collections to boost Louisiana’s investments in education and infrastructure.
The governor’s proposal includes a $1,500 pay raise for K-12 teachers, $750 bump for school support staff, $500 million to construct a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge and $100 million to replace the Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles, among other budget priorities.
“We have a once in a generation opportunity, maybe once in a lifetime opportunity, in some respects, to move our state forward,” Edwards said of the largesse.
The budget proposal from Edwards, a Democrat, will be presented in more detail Tuesday, when the governor’s chief budget architect, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, testifies before a joint House and Senate budget hearing.
Louisiana is expected to rake in roughly $10.9 billion in state general tax dollars for the fiscal year that begins July 1, $800 million more in recurring revenues than was available to lawmakers during last year’s legislative session.
Drawing on those recurring revenues, the governor’s proposal would direct an additional $31.7 million toward university and college faculty pay raises, $17 million for need-based college scholarships, $5 million for college and university Title IX offices, and $10.5 million for the state’s new adult financial aid program.
The proposal also includes $43 million for early childhood education, including $17 million for Louisiana’s prekindergarten program.
“Whether you’re talking about poverty or crime, economic development, jobs, healthcare: education cures a lot of ills,” Edwards said.
Between unspent federal pandemic aid and better-than-expected tax collections over the past year-and-half, the governor and state Legislature will have close to $2.7 billion in one-time funding available to divvy up when they return to Baton Rouge on March 14 to kick-off the regular legislative session.
“One of the key tenants of this budget, and quite frankly, all of my budgets, is that one-time funding should only be spent on one-time expenditures,” Edwards said.
Utilizing those one-time dollars, Edwards’ budget proposal sets aside $500 million for statewide water and sewer upgrades, in addition to funding new bridges in both Baton Rouge and Lake Charles – projects the governor said have long been on the books but have seemed like “pipe dreams” for their exorbitant cost.
“We’re gonna invest those dollars in a way that makes projects that have been talked about a long time a reality,” Edwards said.
Edwards would also set aside $550 million to replenish Louisiana’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, drawing on $1.4 billion in unspent aid from the American Rescue Plan Act. Without that infusion, businesses could be on the hook for an automatic tax increase come September.
Edwards has long promised that by the time his second term ends in 2023, teacher salaries in Louisiana would match the regional average. The state currently ranks 12th of 16 states in the South, with average salaries of $51,566 compared to the regional average of $55,205, according to the Southern Regional Education Board.
Edwards said the $1,500 boost to teacher salaries he proposed Monday is only a starting point, adding that if the Revenue Estimating Conference recognizes additional tax collections at its May meeting, an additional $49 million should go towards boosting teacher salaries by another $500.
“If ever there was a time to invest in education, it’s now,” Edwards said, noting how difficult the coronavirus pandemic has been on school staff. “Those professionals in our classes who have stuck with our students, we owe it to them to invest in their future and do better by them.”
With so much cash up-for-grabs, Dr. Steven Procopio, head of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, a Baton Rouge policy research group, said Louisiana policymakers should create a streamlined website, where the public can better understand how their tax-dollars are being spent.
The sudden glut of cash is a turn-of-events for a state that for much of the last decade, struggled to balance its budget and had to repeatedly slash spending or raise taxes. At Monday’s press conference, Edwards reflected on how much has changed since entered office facing a billion-dollar shortfall.
“I’m proud of this budget,” Edwards said. “It reflects an awful of work, not just this year, but over the previous six years. Work here within the administration, but also work with the Legislature to stabilize the situation here in Louisiana and create these conditions for growth that allow us to make significant new investments in our most critical priorities.”