legfri0355.062318 bf
Buy Now

As Rep. James Armes III, D-Leesville, left, and Rep. Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville, second from left, watch, Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge, second from right, tells Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, right, not to attempt adding his amendment to House Bill 10 for fear that it would scuttle a negotiated deal that ended months-long deadlock over how best to fund state government. Davis' HB10, which increased the state sales tax rate to 4.45 percent on the dollar, passed on a vote of 74-24 during House action Friday June 22, 2018.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

A Louisiana House committee swiftly passed a bill Thursday morning that would loosen child labor laws by letting minors work longer without a break.

The House Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations advanced the bill, by state Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, without opposition.

Currently, state law says minors cannot work more than five hours straight without a 30 minute break for meals. Crews’ bill, HB 64, increases the amount of time minors can work without a break to 8 hours.

The bill was backed by the Louisiana Restaurant Association. The bill goes next to the full House.

Follow Sam Karlin on Twitter, @samkarlin.

View comments