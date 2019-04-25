A Louisiana House committee swiftly passed a bill Thursday morning that would loosen child labor laws by letting minors work longer without a break.
The House Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations advanced the bill, by state Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, without opposition.
Currently, state law says minors cannot work more than five hours straight without a 30 minute break for meals. Crews’ bill, HB 64, increases the amount of time minors can work without a break to 8 hours.
The bill was backed by the Louisiana Restaurant Association. The bill goes next to the full House.