As Louisiana utility customers are writing checks to pay for some very high electricity bills this month – and complaining about it – the Public Service Commission on Wednesday issued orders to sidestep even higher bills in April.

As expected, and without discussion, the five elected regulators ordered utility companies selling electricity to 2.1 million customers across Louisiana to spread their fuel costs over several months, rather than load them all onto the April bills. The PSC needed to vote and officially issue the order to change the law that dictates how billing is handled.

Many were concerned upon hearing news from Texas that customers just to the west of Louisiana were receiving monthly bills covering the February winter storm that demanded thousands of dollars instead of a couple of hundred. PSC Commissioners heard testimony that spelled out how Texas, which operates free market style, differs from Louisiana, where the rates charged by private businesses are regulated.

Louisiana bills were higher in March because people were running their heaters full blast during the coldest parts of February, when normally they don’t. The biggest driver from this storm, however, will be the increased cost of the fuel used to operate generating plants.

Utility companies operate as a monopoly in a given service area. The PSC has the right to determine if decisions made by the private businesses are prudent. Utilities are allowed to recoup the costs of making and delivering electricity plus a profit of about 9%.

The cost of the fuel used to run the turbines that make the electricity is passed through directly to customers without a profit added. During the historically cold temperatures and ice storm in February, much of the equipment and pipelines that move natural gas to various plants were frozen. In addition, the plants needed more than the planned-on amount of fuel to meet customer demand during those cold days.

The price for most of the natural gas used by a generating plant was negotiated months in advance. But when utilities needed more, they often had to buy it on the daily market, where during the winter storm prices were sky high.

Under the rules, utility companies are allowed to pass along their fuel costs to customers. It takes two months for fuel costs, in full, to show up on bills .

Hoping to soften the impact on customers, the PSC needed to change the regulations to allow utility companies to spread out the payments.