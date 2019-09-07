WASHINGTON — U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz have a friendly wager riding on the outcome of the highly-anticipated match-up between LSU and Texas today.

Scalise, an LSU grad and avid fan, is betting alligator, gumbo and Abita beer against Cruz's wager of Texas barbecue and Shiner Bock beer, according to a tweet from Cruz, who unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for president in 2016.

Am excited for TX-LSU game today! @SteveScalise and I have a wager: Steve gets Texas BBQ & Shiner Bock if LSU wins; I get gator, gumbo & Abita beer if (when) Texas wins. #HookEm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 7, 2019

Scalise, an LSU fanatic, has often entered such bets against fellow politicians.

In March, he placed a similar bet against Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, of Maryland, over the outcome of LSU's basketball game against the University of Maryland. Thank's to LSU's win, Scalise was treated with a Maryland crab dinner courtesy of Hoyer.

LSU faces No. 9 Texas on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. in Austin.

