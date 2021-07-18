Updated at 12:50 p.m.

The family of former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards abruptly changed their mind and excluded television cameras and reporters from sectarian service scheduled Sunday afternoon at the Old State Capitol, according to the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Baton Rouge news stations that normally compete – WAFB-TV and WBRZ-TV – organized coverage inside the Old State Capitol, which included setting up networks and satellite usage, to cover the funeral of the 93-year-old former governor who died Monday.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, the Gonzales Republican who organized much of the funeral, had his communications office inform the television stations late Saturday night tell the news directors at the two stations: “NO cameras/crews will be allowed into the Old State Capitol. Additionally, there will be NO pool photographer allowed.”

“I know this is a swift turn of events, primarily since the two of you have worked so hard to make this happen in a short amount of time,” Cory Stewart, House communications director, wrote Robb Hays, of WAFB, and Trey Schmaltz, of WBRZ.

“However, I am only relaying the family's wishes at the direction of the Speaker of the House,” Stewart wrote.

After the public viewing Saturday in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol, Edwards casket will move to the Old State Capitol.

With few people watching and the press kept at a distance, Edwards' flag-draped casket was walked down the steps of the State Capitol by a State Police honor guard to dirges played on bagpipes. Walking behind were Edwards children led by his wife Trina, who held the hand of seven-year-old Eli, the governor’s youngest child.

The casket was walked through security bollards and placed in a black, horse drawn carriage that rode slowly past the grave of Huey P. Long, then down 4th Street towards the Old State Capitol, for a private funeral service opened only to invited family and friends.

The funeral procession proceeded down 4th Street with the State Capitol in the background, for the nearly 1 mile walk to the Old State Capitol.

Honorary Pallbearers are B.I. Moody, Cary Goss, James Davison, Darren Labat, Francs Thompson, Andrew Martin, Bay Ingram, Clay Schexnayder, John Alario, Kyle M. France, Buddy Leach, Robert Harvey, Bob D’Hemecourt, Byrne Edwards, Christopher Edwards, Nolan Edwards, Edwin Edwards, Stephen Edwards, Jr., Henry Reed, Logan Scott and Trevor Scott.

He had 12 grandchildren and 19 great gradnchildren.

A former state legislator and congressman, Edwards was the state's only four-term governor, having been elected to two consecutive terms in the 1970s, another term in 1983 and another in 1991.

Heralded for leading the push for a new state constitution and bringing Black people into state government in the 1970s, he also was often touched by scandal. He spent about eight years in federal prison after his conviction in 2000 on charges that he took payoffs to help steer riverboat casino licenses to friends during and after his final term.