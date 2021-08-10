In an unusually bipartisan vote, the U.S. Senate approved a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package championed by Louisiana senior senator, Bill Cassidy, who says Louisiana stands to receive $5.8 billion over the next five years for bridges and highways plus more for broadband, and other projects.

“This legislation will create tens of thousands of new jobs,” said Cassidy, of Baton Rouge. “The new bridges and repaired highways will shorten commutes. Rural broadband will connect and give all Americans access to Telehealth, online education and other benefits. Flood mitigation, weatherization and coastal restoration will protect against flooding and lower utility bills. Improved water, sewer and drainage will revitalize communities.”

Cassidy’s fellow Republican, U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, of Madisonville, voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or IIJA. The bill cleared the U.S. Senate by a vote of 69-30.

“I realized pretty quickly that if you look up ‘stupid stuff’ in the dictionary, there’s a picture of this bill,” Kennedy told Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday night.

Former President Donald Trump, who as president pushed an even more expensive infrastructure bill, has relentlessly criticized this cornerstone of Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda as “massive socialist expansion.”

Using the term for Republicans in name only, Trump emailed supporters last week: “Why are RINOs so desperate to push bad, Radical Leftist policies? And at the same time give a big win to the Democrats.”

Nineteen Republicans, however, supported the legislation, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky. All 30 "no" votes were cast by Republican senators.

The measure now heads for the U.S. House, where its future is unsure as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, and members of the House Progressive Caucus want the Senate to first pass a $3.5 trillion bill that provides money for schools and social safety net programs.

Cassidy was an early member of a bipartisan team, which eventually numbered 22 of the 100 senators, that negotiated the terms of the arrangement over several months.

“Of special interest is the investment in ports, which will be of great benefit to our urban and rural ports across the state. In addition, this bill will greatly help to eliminate the digital divide in our state by 2029,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “It will provide $100 million that will help solve a portion of our broadband access challenges across the state. This has been a long time in coming and took a lot of hard work to pass. I am grateful to Sen. Bill Cassidy.”

“Infrastructure knows no politics and the IIJA will benefit everybody and all modes of transportation in our state,” said Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, who will have a large say on which projects will receive the federal funds. “Our investment of the nearly $6 billion over the next five years will make a sizable impact on the roads and bridges that have been in need of upgrades for years.”

Check back for more details