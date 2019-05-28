NATIONAL HARBOR, MD — Synusia. Weltschmerz. Peculate. Satrap. Nubilous. Olecranon.
Those are the six words kids from Louisiana correctly spelled during their initial round on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage on Tuesday – securing their return on Wednesday as the competition advances.
The finals take place Thursday and will air on ESPN.
This year’s bee includes more than 500 spellers aged 7 to 15.
Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted an encouraging message to the Louisiana contestants Tuesday morning.
“You've had plenty of practice spelling words like Tchoupitoulas and Ouachita, so we know you'll do just fine!” Edwards wrote.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Zaila Avant-garde, 12, of Harvey made it to the next round after she correctly spelled nubilous, a word that means cloudy or obscure. Avant-garde is a sixth-grader at Clover Lane Home School who has also made waves on the basketball court as videos of her playing ball have spread across the internet. She’s even been in a commercial with NBA star Stephen Curry.
Alyssa Walker, 14, of Youngsville spelled satrap, a word rooted in Old Persian that refers to a provincial governor, to advance in the competition.
Isaac Phillips, 14, of Ponchatoula quickly spelled olecranon, which refers to an arm movement. It’s Phillips’ second consecutive year to take part in the spelling bee.
Cal Alexander, a Shreveport 14-year-old who is competing in his third bee, spelled peculate, a verb that is synonymous with embezzle.
Devika Dua, 13, of Ruston made it into the next round after correctly spelling synusia.
Bre'Ann Washington, 14, of Monroe correctly spelled weltschmerz to advance.
Check back with The Advocate for more updates.