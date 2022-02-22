In this photo provided by the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, lawmakers of Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation listen to the national anthem as they attend a session in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Lawmakers gave Russian President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country on Tuesday. Several European leaders said earlier in the day that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Putin recognized their independence. (Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation via AP)