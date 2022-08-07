U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy traveled to Iowa Friday to headline a re-election campaign fund-raiser for Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Kennedy, R-Madisonville, was invited by Reynolds to speak at an event known as Northeast Iowa Prime in the town of Arlington.
Tickets cost from $150 to $500 per person.
Most politicians who go to Iowa to speak seem to have presidential ambitions. Could that be the case for Kennedy?
He’s not saying.
“He fully supports Gov. Reynolds in her re-election and is happy to support her in any way he can,” a Kennedy spokesperson said when asked that question. “Sen. Kennedy remains 100% focused on his re-election in the United States Senate and stopping the Biden agenda for the people of Louisiana.”
The primary for Kennedy’s re-election is Nov. 8. The main Democrats challenging him are Gary Chambers Jr., Luke Mixon and Syrita Steib.
The Reynolds campaign did not respond to a request for comment.