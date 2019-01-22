Today in The Rundown: State regulators contemplate changes to rural utilities; Recaps of what happened at the GOP's "Kickoff to 2020;" a familiar face joining New Orleans lobbying efforts; state leaders respond to that heartbreaking Saints loss and more in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the start of the legislative session: 76
Days until election day: 263
The News
Utilities: State regulators and the electric cooperatives that serve about 900,000 Louisiana customers are nearing a deal that would make the most sweeping changes since the 1940s in the way the rural utilities operate. http://bit.ly/2CArk13
SRLC: Hundreds of Republicans from across the South gathered in Kenner this weekend to hear from officials and pundits about the GOP's priorities in the run up to the 2020 presidential election cycle and Louisiana's state-wide races this year. http://bit.ly/2MkryxV
ICYMI: Two SRLC headliners from Louisiana -- U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and State House Speaker Taylor Barras -- welcomed Republicans to Kenner recounting their own battles with high-profile Democrats. http://bit.ly/2Hi2xok
NOLA: The City of New Orleans has a new chief lobbyist, and he's a familiar face around the Capitol. http://bit.ly/2Cya5xr
2020: Ex-New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is heading back to Harvard, as his name continues to be mentioned among potential 2020 contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination. http://bit.ly/2CzQnl6
Education: Louisiana's top school board is set to decide whether to authorize $700,000 for pilot projects in New Orleans, Lafayette and five other communities aimed at improving access to early childhood education. http://bit.ly/2CCVnFg
Felon voting: Louisiana is edging closer to the March 1 start date for a new law restoring voting rights to thousands of convicted felons, but with little seemingly settled about how to roll out the change. http://bit.ly/2CDOofm (via AP)
Elected office: When Louisiana voters enacted new restrictions on felons running for office, they inadvertently ensnared the small town of Ball in a new mayoral feud. http://bit.ly/2CApNrV (via AP)
Happening today
- Task Force on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment meets at 10 a.m. in Capitol Room A-B.
Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, will discuss the upcoming legislative session at the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish meeting at noon at Café Américain, 7521 Jefferson Hwy. in Baton Rouge.
Tweet beat
We all know the Saints were robbed of their chance to play in #SuperBowlLIII by the worst no-call ever. The NFL can make it right by awarding NOLA the next available Super Bowl. What’s more fair than awarding this year’s best team (& greatest host city!) with the next Super Bowl? https://t.co/4fYZ7QIEMT— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 21, 2019
Heartbreaking loss for the @Saints today, but at least the refs can’t take away Mardi Gras. #WhoDat— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 20, 2019
On this MLK day there is much great work to celebrate being done by @LADeptHealth to eliminate racial disparities in health outcomes. Our focus this year is on cancer and maternal and child health outcomes. So much more to do but we are dedicated to this important mission.— Rebekah Gee (@rebekahgeemd) January 21, 2019
Hoping #lalege grants us the authority to prosecute referee robbery #SaintsvsRams #LAvsNO #RobDat #WhoDat— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) January 21, 2019
Strain, talking about Trump's appearance at American Farm Bureau Federation event in Louisiana on Monday, said Trump was supposed to speak 20 minutes but went an hour. “Nobody’s going to tell the president ‘That’s enough’, you know.” #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 19, 2019
.@RobManess (in a positive way): "The president isn't just a masterful troll. He's a super troll!." #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 19, 2019
I'm following every other statewide official + most of congressional delegation this weekend. Cut me some slack. I haven't found a way to clone myself so that I can follow everyone at all times. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/LDVcQtIDlw— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 19, 2019
Observation from talking to several @srlcnola attendees about their experience this weekend: I heard repeatedly from people who said they like @BillyNungesser. Some have mentioned other speakers, but no other Louisiana politician here has been named. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 19, 2019
