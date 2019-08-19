Two of the companies currently offering health care plans to more than half a million Medicaid patients in Louisiana as part of the state’s privatized Medicaid system have filed formal protests of the state’s decision to drop them in a new round of contracts.
Louisiana Healthcare Connections, currently the largest managed care organization (MCO) in the state, and Aetna, both filed protests on Monday, a spokesman with the Division of Administration confirmed.
The state office of procurement will consider the protests before making a decision, which can be appealed to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne. Dardenne’s decision could then be appealed to the court system.
The Medicaid contracts are some of the largest contracts in state government. In the 2018 fiscal year, the state paid the five existing managed care organizations $7.6 billion to cover 1.7 million Medicaid enrollees. The state announced earlier this month it indends to drop Louisiana Healthcare Connections (LHCC) and Aetna, and hire Humana and three existing MCOs.
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health, which made the new contract picks, indicated last week it could ask for an emergency order keeping in place the current contracts if the dispute is not resolved by Dec. 31, when the current contracts expire.
Louisiana Healthcare Connections currently manages care for more than 443,000 people, according to LDH, and the firm warned in its protest letter delivered Monday its enrollees will be required to change plans and could lose access to their providers if the decision stands. LDH has batted back the idea that people will lose access to providers en masse.
LHCC’s attorneys in its letter called the contract picks "egregious" and said the process was "tainted with conflicts of interest and bias from the start.”
“Our preference, of course, would have been to avoid taking this step, but we were left little choice," LHCC CEO Jamie Schlottman said in a news release, citing what he called "major flaws" in the state's procurement process.
Aetna has about 114,000 enrollees. Its protest documents were not immediately available.
LDH Secretary Rebekah Gee has said the procurement documents are online and available for anyone to see. She also said the decisions were a normal part of state contracting, and expressed confidence the new MCOs will be able to enroll the more than half a million people who currently enroll in the plans that will no longer be available.
Congressman Cedric Richmond raised concerns about LHCC being dropped from the list in a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards, a fellow Democrat. Some state lawmakers last week grilled LDH officials about the decision in a joint budget meeting.
This story will be updated.