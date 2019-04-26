WASHINGTON — U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise told a crowd of thousands of NRA members that he was surprised after narrowly surviving a mass shooting that some people expected his views on guns would change.

If anything, Scalise told the crowd at the pro-gun rights group's annual meeting in Indianapolis on Friday, the incident reaffirmed his support for fewer restrictions on firearms, which he described as one of his "core convictions" in life.

“Our rights come to us from God, not lawmakers," Scalise, R-Jefferson, said to applause.

He said without his armed Capitol Police officers, who exchanged gunfire with shooter James Hodgkinson and eventually mortally wounded the Illinois man, “he would have taken every single one of us out.”

“They stopped him," Scalise said.

The NRA appearance is just the latest as Scalise, 53, has taken the national spotlight as he has recovered from the gunshot he took in the hip when Hodgkinson opened fire on Republicans as they practiced for the annual congressional baseball game in June 2017.

The congressman has written a book, regularly appears on television and has been the featured guest of GOP fundraising events across the country.

Doctors had said Scalise was in "imminent risk of death" when he arrived by airlift to a Washington hospital with massive blood loss and significant damage to bones and internal organs.

On Friday, Scalise spoke to the NRA members immediately after President Donald Trump addressed the crowd. In his own remarks, Trump, who has built a close relationship with Scalise, called him “a man with more courage than most of us here today.”

“He took some very severe shots by a madman,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump also joked about their backstage banter: “I told (Scalise), ‘You’re much more handsome than you were two years ago.’”

During his 20-minute address, Scalise criticized Democrats who have taken control of the House after the last election cycle, praised Trump and told stories about his pro-gun rights actions.

He recounted how, as a state House member in 1999, he successfully pushed legislation in Louisiana to protect firearms manufacturers and sellers from liability when a weapon is unlawfully used. At the time, several cities, including New Orleans, were eyeing civil lawsuits as a method of curtailing gun violence. Actor Charlton Heston, then head of the NRA, testified at the State Capitol in favor of Scalise's bill.

“Our gun rights are, once again, under attack,” Scalise told Friday's crowd, arguing that a shift in the U.S. Supreme Court could sway future decisions on access to firearms.