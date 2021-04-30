This time they got it right.
A month ago, officials at the Democratic National Committee wanted publicity for a billboard alongside Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport that highlighted President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion financial relief plan approved by Democrats in Congress. Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, the billboard noted, voted against it.
“Folks in New Orleans and senators traveling home won’t be able to miss this message,” DNC Chairman Jamie Harrison said in a statement.
But as The Advocate | The Times-Picayune reported, DNC officials put the billboard at the wrong site: on Jerome S. Glazer Airport Access Road. That was the main route to the airport terminal – until it closed in November 2019. The access road now receives a fraction of the traffic compared to before.
DNC officials now want it known that they have bought space on another billboard in the right spot, just off Interstate 10 and Loyola Avenue on the way to the new terminal. “America is back on track. Thank you President Biden!!” it says.
The billboard, similar to others that the DNC has put up across the country, will be there until next Sunday.
“As we approach President Biden’s 100th day in office, we want to make sure folks around New Orleans know that America is back on track -- and it’s thanks to the President’s leadership,” Harrison said in a statement. “President Biden has delivered on a number of promises to the American people, including successfully passing the American Rescue Plan, and now millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every single day, stimulus checks are getting into people’s hands, and more folks are getting back to work.”
The DNC says 91% of adults in Louisiana and 93% of children are receiving direct payments of up to $1,400 per person as part of the new law.