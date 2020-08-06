The chairman of a legislative task force studying police practices statewide Thursday named four subcommittees that will make recommendations to the full panel by Nov. 7.

The subcommittees will study finance and funding around the issue; policy and oversight; training and education and community relations and internal operations.

The six-member subcommittees will be chaired by Sen. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles; Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge; Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell and Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge respectively.

Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, task force chairman and sponsor of the bill that set up the task force, said the timetable will allow the panel plenty of time to debate ideas before recommendations are due to the Legislature by Feb. 1, 2021.

The study stemmed from the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis after a White police officer held him on the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

The incident sparked protests worldwide, and a handful of bills in the Louisiana Legislature amid complaints that law enforcement practices here need scrutiny too.

Aside from state lawmakers that task force includes representatives of the Louisiana Sheriffs' Association, Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police, Louisiana Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, Together Louisiana, Urban League of Louisiana, State Police and the NAACP.