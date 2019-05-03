Today in The Rundown: Vice President Pence visits the state today; long-awaited news on the duplication-of-benefits trap that has ensnared thousands of Louisiana flood victims; a scientific breakthrough with Louisiana ties; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 34
Days until election day: 160
The News
Restore Louisiana: Thousands of Louisiana homeowners who have been stuck in the duplication-of-benefits trap following the historic floods of 2016 will soon be eligible to seek federally-funded grants, after intense lobbying from the state's congressional delegation. http://bit.ly/2VetXSE
New Orleans: For the second year in a row, the state House overwhelmingly passed legislation that would give owners of Harrah's a no-bid, 30-year extension of their monopoly license to operate the only land casino in New Orleans. It now heads to the Senate, where it died in dramatic session-ending negotiations last year. http://bit.ly/2IYk1pI
Education: The Senate Education Committee approved Gov. John Bel Edwards' public schools funding plan Thursday, including a controversial $39 million hike for classrooms that puts the Louisiana Senate on a collision course with the House. http://bit.ly/2IWA2MC
Courts: The Cenikor Foundation, a drug rehab with a Baton Rouge facility, has been hit with lawsuits alleging the organization funneled patients to work at local chemical plants and the LSU student union without paying them. http://bit.ly/2IWgyYz
Newspaper wars: The Advocate has purchased the storied Times-Picayune and nola.com and is in the process of incorporating Times-Pic into a new super paper that will debut in June for New Orleans and strengthen local coverage for all of Louisiana: http://bit.ly/2VBltUZ
Science: About 1.2 billion light years away, a neutron star smashed into a black hole, and last month Louisiana scientists were among the first to discover it. http://bit.ly/2IWHBDj
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House and Senate are gone until Monday.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards will be with Vice President Mike Pence today as he travels to Opelousas to meet with leaders and members of the three historically African-American churches that were destroyed by arson.
Tweet beat
Great seeing so many friends this week at the St. Martin Parish Republican Rally. Always delicious #OnlyLouisiana seafood. #TeamNungesser pic.twitter.com/o6bVj1CZ0n— Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser (@BillyNungesser) May 2, 2019
Baton Rouge, Tune in to 1550 AM WPFC. @LouisianaGov is about to live at 5:30 with @BarrowRegina to talk about this year’s legislative session #lalege #lagov https://t.co/RZnucEeSKf pic.twitter.com/4ZX7VtyKVO— Micah Cormier (@micahjcormier) May 2, 2019
.@JohnBelforLA is fam friends with Grammy & Billboard winner @britneyspears. @DocAbraham with Billboard & Grammy winner @lauren_daigle. I need to know what BB/Grammy winner @EddieRispone has connections to. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/z52Fkh2nDY— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 2, 2019
. @AmericanAir You really need to do a better job screening passengers. Bonus miles or something... @SteveScalise #fakecall pic.twitter.com/RCgM12FFCE— Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) May 2, 2019
This @DocAbraham campaign email subject line... #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/Fp7YHxtpXG— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 2, 2019
Democrat-controlled U.S. House has passed most significant climate legislation in a decade, attempting to stop Trump administration from leaving the Paris Agreement. Louisiana delegation: Richmond voted in favor. All GOP voted against, except Abraham, who was absent. #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 2, 2019
.@SenJohnKennedy is one of the sponsors of this bipartisan bill that is meant to make it easier for creators (photographers, musicians, graphic designers, etc.), to defend their intellectual property from theft. #lasen #lagov https://t.co/fX06UbsG9J— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 2, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent and author of The Rundown.
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to