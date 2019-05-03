BR.bensoncapitolflags225.032418 (copy)
Today in The Rundown: Vice President Pence visits the state today; long-awaited news on the duplication-of-benefits trap that has ensnared thousands of Louisiana flood victims; a scientific breakthrough with Louisiana ties; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 34

Days until election day: 160

The News

Restore Louisiana: Thousands of Louisiana homeowners who have been stuck in the duplication-of-benefits trap following the historic floods of 2016 will soon be eligible to seek federally-funded grants, after intense lobbying from the state's congressional delegation. http://bit.ly/2VetXSE

New Orleans: For the second year in a row, the state House overwhelmingly passed legislation that would give owners of Harrah's a no-bid, 30-year extension of their monopoly license to operate the only land casino in New Orleans. It now heads to the Senate, where it died in dramatic session-ending negotiations last year. http://bit.ly/2IYk1pI

Education: The Senate Education Committee approved Gov. John Bel Edwards' public schools funding plan Thursday, including a controversial $39 million hike for classrooms that puts the Louisiana Senate on a collision course with the House. http://bit.ly/2IWA2MC

Courts: The Cenikor Foundation, a drug rehab with a Baton Rouge facility, has been hit with lawsuits alleging the organization funneled patients to work at local chemical plants and the LSU student union without paying them. http://bit.ly/2IWgyYz

Newspaper wars: The Advocate has purchased the storied Times-Picayune and nola.com and is in the process of incorporating Times-Pic into a new super paper that will debut in June for New Orleans and strengthen local coverage for all of Louisiana: http://bit.ly/2VBltUZ

Science: About 1.2 billion light years away, a neutron star smashed into a black hole, and last month Louisiana scientists were among the first to discover it. http://bit.ly/2IWHBDj

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House and Senate are gone until Monday.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards will be with Vice President Mike Pence today as he travels to Opelousas to meet with leaders and members of the three historically African-American churches that were destroyed by arson.

Tweet beat

