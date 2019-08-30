The state will be getting an unexpected influx of $76 million in federal transportation dollars after other states failed to use the money, U. S. Rep. Garret Graves said Friday morning.

An official announcement is expected next week.

Graves said the money could aid work on the $60 million Pecue Lane project, which includes widening Pecue between Airline Highway and Perkins Road, replacing the Pecue Lane bridge and creating an interchange with Interstate 10.

The work would offer traffic relief to I-10, where backups for the Highland Road exit and eastward typically extend for miles during evening rush hours.

Last year the state landed $80 million from highway dollars dollars not used by other states.

Graves is a Baton Rouge Republican.

