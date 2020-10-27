The head of the Louisiana State Police is retiring after more than three years at the helm of the agency, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.
This announcement comes amid a series of controversies that have rocked the agency in recent weeks.
Col. Kevin Reeves, who took over more than three years ago after the former superintendent Mike Edmonson resigned amid various scandals, will step down Oct. 31, Edwards’ office said. A new leader will be named “in the coming days.”
Reeves was named in 2017 as the interim head of the Louisiana State Police after Edmonson’s departure. Later that year, Edwards removed the interim tag, tapping Reeves as the 26th superintendent of the agency.
Reeves oversees thousands of troopers and employees at several Department of Public Safety agencies. He has worked for the agency for 30 years.
“I am deeply grateful to Col. Reeves for his decades of dedicated service as the consummate law enforcement professional committed to serving and protecting the people of Louisiana. Public safety has always been his highest priority,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement.
“It has truly been an honor to serve as Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police and Deputy Secretary of the Department of Public Safety,” Col. Reeves said. “I am forever grateful to Governor Edwards for having the faith and confidence in me and, more importantly, for the support he provides the men and women of the Louisiana State Police.”
Although the agency has faced criticism in recent weeks and months over a range of incidents from trooper misconduct to an in-custody death that has gained national attention, Reeves was reportedly planning his retirement since last year, according to a press release from the governor's office.
Reeves started working for Louisiana State Police as a trooper on motorcycle patrols in Baton Rouge in 1990. He later worked in Monroe as a squad leader for the mobile field force and as a case agent and undercover agent on narcotics investigations and operations for the Bureau of Investigations.
He was described as a "safe pick" to head the agency in 2017 after longtime superintendent Edmonson stepped down amid a series of investigations into questionable overtime charges and out-of-state travel by high-ranking troopers.
Reeves said at the time he saw himself as "probably a lower profile person" than Edmonson and noted he would have to adjust to interacting with the media and the public in his new role.
He quickly set about imposing discipline on troopers involved in the high-profile scandal that had occurred prior to his arrival. In the following months he also suspended a statewide highway traffic enforcement program and launched a criminal investigation into three other troopers accused of claiming extra-duty hours they did not work. He earned praise for his swift action, with many approving of his new reign at the agency to squash corruption.
While Reeves sought to neutralize challenges from the Edomnson era in the early months of his tenure, he also encountered mounting criticism for failing to diversify upper-level management positions in his first year as head. Some acknowledged that bringing more women and minorities into the agency's fold had been a decades-long struggle, but argued that community policing could not be effective if the law enforcement body did not reflect the people they served.
The intervening years were, at first glance, comparatively quiet for the agency. One trooper in Thibodeaux was suspended for using law enforcement databases to track his ex-girlfriend; another in New Orleans was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl. Reeves spoke publicly about both incidents, providing statements and quickly addressing discipline.
Notably, a Baton Rouge trooper was placed on administrative leave in 2018 after she fired her service weapon at a teen fleeing a traffic stop, injuring him in the back, but the outcome of the case remained pending for months.
Other incidents that happened in this period wouldn't surface until 2020.
By the end of 2019, allegations of systemic breakdown emerged, beginning at the agency's training academy. Three troopers were transferred after superiors concluded an exercise went beyond "normal parameters" and caused significant injuries to several cadets involved. Months later, one trooper was demoted when the internal investigation closed.
Until the recent protests against police brutality began, the agency remained largely unscathed in the beginning of 2020. However, after the death of Trayford Pellerin, a Black man killed by Lafayette police in August, activists started to call for for more transparency into the state police investigation his death.
State police investigate all incidents where officers shoot civilians in the line of duty and have received more scrutiny since national protests against police brutality began for their role in the investigative process, particularly for how they handle cases where White officers have injured or killed Black men.
Around this time, a letter emerged revealing a trooper had used a racial slur against a colleague several years prior and failed to be appropriately disciplined, prompting an unequivocal apology from Reeves on behalf of his agency.
And, soon after that, the story of Ronald Greene came to light. Greene was a Black man who died in state police custody in early 2019. Reports of the murky circumstances surrounding his death sparked protests, demands for accountability and the release of body cam footage from the night of his death.
Within weeks of this latest report, the trooper from the 2018 shooting was indicted and arrested after her case went to a grand jury for a decision. The next day, it was revealed that Reeves' son, Trooper Kaleb Reeves, rear-ended another vehicle while on-duty in Monroe. The crash killed the child and teen in the back seat.
Kevin Reeves promised when his son joined the agency in 2017 that he would not receive special treatment, and said any decisions about disciplinary action, transfers and promotions would be run through his chief of staff.