State workers and students in Louisiana likely will soon have to show proof of immunization, or an exception to being vaccinated, now that the federal Food & Drug Administration fully approved Monday one of the COVID vaccines.

The details and logistics are still being worked out in Baton Rouge. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an announcement soon.

“It’ll be sooner rather than later,” Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Monday. He is in charge of the nearly 40,000 employees at state agencies and the working plan is to require COVID tests for those who don't get vaccinated.

“It has been something we’ve been talking about as recently as this weekend and today. So, I think you will hear some announcement from the governor in the not-to-distant future,” he added.

Dardenne and the governor’s office are plowing through state and federal law as it applies to civil servants and appointed personnel. One thing they know for sure is that state law prohibits a public employer from requiring an employee to pay for a medical or drug test as a condition of employment. Taxpayers will have to pay for the tests.

“We think we can say, ‘You’re state employee. You’re not vaccinated. You got to go get a test. And if you don’t, you’re going to be fired.’ We can do that,” Dardenne said.

The law, however, is unequivocal for the roughly 213,000 students at the state’s higher education institutions, and the more than 700,000 students at kindergarten through 12th grade public schools.

Once the Louisiana Department of Health puts the vaccines on the mandatory list, students will have to show proof of immunization, or a physician’s certification that the vaccine is medically contraindicated, or a written dissent, in order to attend a public school. Department officials haven't set a timeline for adding the COVID vaccines to the mandatory list, yet. But the process will begin soon, said Aly Neel, the health department's spokeswoman.

Education Superintendent Cade Brumley, who is in charge of public K-12 schools, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the 91,500 students at the nine colleges of the University of Louisiana System – including the University of New Orleans and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette – vaccination paperwork won't be needed until the next registration period. At LSU Baton Rouge, which has about 30,000 students, details of how the mandate would be implemented is still up in the air.

“We notified students of the expected addition of COVID-19 vaccination to the required schedules as soon as we received Louisiana Department of Health approval,” which was done on Aug. 9, said UL System President Jim Henderson. "The effective application occurs at the next registration period. In Louisiana, immunization requirements are essentially a paperwork protocol."

LSU issued a statement: “Now that the FDA has provided approval of Pfizer, we will be communicating logistics to the LSU community soon. We need to fully review the approval from FDA, and plan to implement the mandate on campus.”

The LSU Board of Supervisors in June asked the health department to add the COVID vaccines to the mandatory vaccinations list for public school students once fully approved. LSU President William F. Tate IV, who took office in July, told legislators last week that he would follow the Board’s policy.

How LSU would handle crowds at football games, as well as when and how students, vaccinated and unvaccinated, will be handled was contingent upon the FDA approval.

FDA gave full approval Monday morning of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine. The vaccines had been administered under an emergency approval. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected to soon be fully approved by the FDA.

A number of Louisiana parents and Republican legislators have opposed mandated vaccinations and the requirement that nearly everyone wear mask indoors, including students, to slow the dramatic increase in the number of COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths, mostly among those who haven't been immunized.

Though Louisiana's public colleges and universities, as well as public schools, could have mandated the vaccinations on their own, higher ed officials opted to wait for full FDA authorization because state law more clearly gave the Louisiana Department of Health the ability to add COVID to the list of vaccinations needed to enroll and attend schools. Many private institutions already require their students to be vaccinated.

Gov. Edwards said last week that once the federal Food & Drug Administration fully approves the vaccine – as it did Monday for the Pfizer shot – the state will implement stricter testing requirements for its workforce.

"What I think you can expect to see going forward is that for those individuals who continue to choose not to be vaccinated, and I hope that nobody makes that choice, I think you’re going to see more testing requirements because we need to have safe workplaces," Edwards said August 17.

"We need to curb transmission and so forth. You’re going to start to see those things play out, especially once FDA authorization is given and if people still make the choice not to be vaccinated," he added.

Blake Paterson and Will Sentell of the Capitol news bureau contributed to this report.