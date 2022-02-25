The day obviously belongs to U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, but former Louisiana congressman Cedric L. Richmond says he’s humbled to be a part of President Joe Biden’s historic nomination of the first African American woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I first ran for office because I couldn’t get uniforms for my little league team, so this was never the plan to be sitting in the White House ... helping make history,” said Richmond, referring to in his 1999 campaign to represent in the Louisiana House the New Orleans East neighborhoods near the old Lake Forest Mall on Crowder.

“It’s humbling in so many ways because I never thought I would be here even when I was in Congress; even when I was co-chair of his campaign,” Richmond said of his role helping the president with the historic Supreme Court nomination.

His father died when he was seven years old and Richmond was raised by his mother, a schoolteacher. But he was also influenced by baseball coaches at the Goretti Playground off Haynes Boulevard near the lake in New Orleans, where he spent a lot of time. His team got their uniforms and Richmond was a state representative until 2011 when elected to the 2nd Congressional District, which stretches from New Orleans East up the Mississippi River to include the predominantly Black neighborhoods of North Baton Rouge.

Richmond joined the White House in 2021 as the Director of Community Engagement and most recently has been on the small group advisors helping Biden vet candidates for the nomination. Richmond, who graduated from Tulane University School of Law, worked with Ronald Alan Klain, the chief of staff; Louisa Terrell, the director of legislative affairs; and Dane Remus, the White House Counsel.

“He’s the biggest expert at this,” Richmond said about Biden, who as a U.S. senator chaired the Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995. Biden oversaw the advise and consent hearings for Supreme Court justices Anthony M. Kennedy, David H. Souter, Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen G. Breyer, whose announced retirement led to the opening filled Friday by Judge Jackson.

Biden worked late nights reading judicial decisions, speeches, tweets, and anything else to help inform him on the candidates. He studied the histories and case records of candidates and consulted legal experts.

“He kind of knows what he is looking for. If there’s a question that he has from a different perspective, (I was there) to give that perspective,” Richmond said.

Richmond said he has been asking a lot of questions about the particulars of the Senate confirmation hearings and votes on Capitol Hill. Doug Jones, who was briefly the Democratic senator from Alabama, has been placing phone calls to senators, The New York Times and The Washington Post report.

“I have been asking a lot of questions about the legislative process,” Richmond said. Part of his role now will be to help the candidate through the confirmation process. “I want to make sure I’m as prepared as possible. I want to make sure that we usher in this justice.”

Judge Jackson, who was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Miami by schoolteachers, graduated Harvard Law School and worked as public defender. She clerked for Justice Breyer, underwent a Senate confirmation last year when Biden elevated her to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She was confirmed by a bipartisan 53-to-44 vote.

In a 2017 lecture, Judge Jackson traced her love of the law back to sitting next to her father in their apartment as he tackled his law school homework—reading cases and preparing for Socratic questioning—while she undertook her preschool homework—coloring books.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Jackson will be the 116th Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

“I would love to be home for Mardi Gras,” Richmond said. “But this is an historic pick and I plan to be right here by the president’s side.”