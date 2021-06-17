Louisiana residents who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July will be eligible for a $1 million jackpot, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday.

It's one of a dozen prizes -- including cash giveaways and scholarship awards worth $100,000 each -- the state will dole out in weekly drawings next month in an attempt to juice Louisiana's dismal vaccination rates.

To enter for a chance to win, residents must register either online or over the phone. The registration period opens Monday, June 21, and is available to anyone age 12 and older who has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The first of five weekly drawings will take place on Friday, July 9, and feature a cash prize for adults and college scholarship award for minors both valued at $100,000. In total, Louisiana will award 14 prizes -- culminating at the end of the month with a $1 million grand prize.

Louisiana remains at the bottom of the pack in terms of vaccination rates, with just over 37 percent of its population – or 1.7 million residents – having received at least one dose. That includes 47 percent of adults, a number that nationally hovers around 65 percent.

There are more than 1,500 locations statewide where residents can receive one of three safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The live-saving jabs are free-of-charge and many providers offer walk-in appointments. For questions on the vaccine or assistance in setting up an appointment, the state set up a hotline at 1.855.453.0774.

