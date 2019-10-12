Today in The Rundown: Welcome to a special Election Day edition of The Rundown... It's finally here. Tonight many races will be decided, and we'll learn whether the governor's race heads to a runoff. Here's everything you need to know to catch you up on Louisiana politics today...
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: It's today!!!
Days until runoff: 30
Days until inauguration: 98
The News
Elections: It's Election Day!! http://bit.ly/35s5wT4
POTUS: Donald Trump stumped for GOP candidates on the eve of the election. http://bit.ly/2piLlGk
LALege: Business interests are spending more than $1 million to try to elect a Legislature that will limit lawsuits that they say discourage investment in Louisiana and kill jobs. The state’s trial lawyers are fighting back. http://bit.ly/2MyVBCD
Transportation: Aiming to reduce traffic backups, Gov. John Bel Edwards and others Friday announced the opening of a new exit off Interstate 110 south near the main Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge. http://bit.ly/2IKrWoI
EcoDevo: The Industrial Tax Exemption Program, or ITEP, has drawn distinctions between Gov. John Bel Edwards and GOP rivals Eddie Rispone and Congressman Ralph Abraham. http://bit.ly/32abnu3
Happening today...
Keep your eyes peeled while you are out and about today, as you are likely to see candidates out trying to win some last-minute votes.
- Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone will have an election night party at L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge.
- U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham's election night party will be on the University of Louisiana Monroe campus.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. Edwards is expected to be in the New Orleans area in the morning before returning to Baton Rouge for Mass and last-minute campaigning. Edwards' election night watch party will be at the Renaissance in Baton Rouge.
Tweet Beat
.@SteveScalise will have a rare in-person town hall in Mandeville on Monday. He often does telle-town halls. When I’ve asked him about it in the past he has said he thinks constituents prefer by phone. #lalege #lagov @townhallproject pic.twitter.com/hg7zLeLCNS— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 11, 2019
.@LouisianaGov gave the team the only @PopeyesChicken sandwiches in the country after they ran out. Now @POTUS has given them a ride on AF1. https://t.co/jbMcDHlHu3— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 11, 2019
.@JohnBelforLA says it’s not in country’s best interest to move forward with impeachment of @realDonaldTrump : ‘Let people take it into consideration. There’s an election next year’ #lagov pic.twitter.com/bHV11M9Iyo— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) October 11, 2019
So in between speakers, the crowd is doing the "who dat" chant but replacing "saints" with "Trump." Make of that what you will. #lagov— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) October 11, 2019
.@JohnBelforLA has sent fundraising pitch ahead of @realDonaldTrump's anybody-but-JBE rally in Lake Charles that doesn't mention POTUS by name but sure sounds like it's meant to be about him... #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/SWhK0Tyxqu— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 11, 2019
These women won applause for their “no more bullshit” banner here at the Trump rally in Lake Charles. About 2.5 hours until start time, and the place is mostly full. #lagov pic.twitter.com/ZulL0VFwag— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) October 11, 2019
. @Louisiana_sos predicting a 45%-46% voter turnout for Saturday's primary election. #lalege #lagov— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) October 10, 2019
Interesting. Democrat @RepKJackson goes with @LouisianaGov antagonist @JeffLandry . Jackson elected to Senate without opposition #lalege #lagov https://t.co/Zdc9oJrZOH— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) October 11, 2019
.@AlexBillioux kicking off the Louisiana Commission on HIV, AIDS, and Hepatitis C this morning! An impressive group of state leaders, community leaders, practitioners, and people living with HIV/HCV who advise the Governor, Secretary and #lalege on HIV/HCV related matters. pic.twitter.com/eDst3KSbX8— Jeanie Donovan (@Jeanie_Donovan1) October 11, 2019
24 hours until election day in Louisiana. I’ve been saving my campaign mail for this moment. Here’s my mail count on #lalege, #lagov & other races. Clear winner: @stevecarter4la with 8 direct mail pieces between his own campaign & pacs pic.twitter.com/v3xF6Z3NcW— Andrea Gallo (@aegallo) October 11, 2019
Quick thread on the Trump rally in Lake Charles tonight. Lake Charles may be particularly fertile ground for Republicans if they're trying to make tomorrow's election about national rather than state politics.— Jeff Adelson (@jadelson) October 11, 2019
