ACA.trumpgov.042.101219
Buy Now

President Donald Trump holds a rally Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Civic Center in Lake Charles, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Today in The Rundown: Welcome to a special Election Day edition of The Rundown... It's finally here. Tonight many races will be decided, and we'll learn whether the governor's race heads to a runoff. Here's everything you need to know to catch you up on Louisiana politics today...

The Countdown…

Days until primary election: It's today!!!

Days until runoff: 30

Days until inauguration: 98

The News

Elections: It's Election Day!! http://bit.ly/35s5wT4

POTUS: Donald Trump stumped for GOP candidates on the eve of the election. http://bit.ly/2piLlGk

LALege: Business interests are spending more than $1 million to try to elect a Legislature that will limit lawsuits that they say discourage investment in Louisiana and kill jobs. The state’s trial lawyers are fighting back. http://bit.ly/2MyVBCD

Transportation: Aiming to reduce traffic backups, Gov. John Bel Edwards and others Friday announced the opening of a new exit off Interstate 110 south near the main Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge. http://bit.ly/2IKrWoI

EcoDevo: The Industrial Tax Exemption Program, or ITEP, has drawn distinctions between Gov. John Bel Edwards and GOP rivals Eddie Rispone and Congressman Ralph Abraham. http://bit.ly/32abnu3

Happening today...

Keep your eyes peeled while you are out and about today, as you are likely to see candidates out trying to win some last-minute votes.

  • Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone will have an election night party at L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge.
  • U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham's election night party will be on the University of Louisiana Monroe campus.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. Edwards is expected to be in the New Orleans area in the morning before returning to Baton Rouge for Mass and last-minute campaigning. Edwards' election night watch party will be at the Renaissance in Baton Rouge.

Tweet Beat 

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments