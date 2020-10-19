State officials plan to formally announce the completion of the $72 million widening of Interstate 10 between Highland Road and La. 73 in suburban Ascension Parish on Oct. 26.

The work includes new lanes in each direction on the 6.5 mile stretch, and all six lanes will be open for periods between now and then while workers handle last-minute details, including striping and guardrails.

Nearly 100,000 motorists use the stretch daily.

"This portion of I-10 is a critical freight corridor for Baton Rouge and New Orleans and a daily commuter route for thousands of residents," Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said in a statement.

"Increasing the capacity will mitigate traffic congestion and encourage economic development in the region," Wilson said.

"This success story is an example of what the state can do when we are provided the resources."

The upgrade includes new interstate bridges above Highland Road and Bayou Manchac.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Wilson and others announced the start of the project on Jan. 11, 2018.

La. 73 is the Prairieville/Geismar exit.

The section under construction is the site of daily backups, especially during afternoon rush hours.

The state has a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs, which has forced officials to take a variety of steps to finance new projects.

This one includes $40 million in unused highway funds from other states.