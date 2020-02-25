WASHINGTON — The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 2,600 people across the globe and infected 80,000. But there's little federal funding immediately available to pay for fighting a potential pandemic in the United States.
That's why U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican who is a physician, is again pushing to allow health officials to spend federal money on fighting health emergencies without having to wait for Congressional approval.
“Future public health emergencies like the coronavirus are bound to occur," Cassidy said. "As the coronavirus epidemic shows: an early, fast and effective response saves lives."
Coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, mainly spreads from person-to-person contact and respiratory contamination — such as when a person who has the virus coughs or sneezes.
The virus causes severe respiratory disease with fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Researchers across the world are looking for potential treatments or vaccines.
Cassidy's bipartisan legislation seeks to revive the Public Health Emergency Fund that was created in 1983 but has long been dormant. A recent report from the Congressional Research Service, Congress's nonpartisan think tank, shows the health fund has been tapped out for years, so no money is available to combat coronavirus.
The Trump administration announced this week a $2.5 billion plan to help combat coronavirus, including $1.25 billion in new funding, but until Congress signs off on the agreement any efforts can only be covered by the agency's existing budget — pulling from other priorities — or left to state and local government to address through a piecemeal approach. And there is already a bipartisan split brewing in the divided Capitol.
Cassidy presented the same emergency fund idea during the Zika and Ebola outbreaks, but it has never passed. Both times, Congress eventually approved direct supplemental funding for those efforts, rather than shoring up the emergency fund.
The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials also has backed the idea for years, arguing it would "significantly take the burden off of states in keeping their residents safe."
During multiple discussions in the Senate, Cassidy has compared the proposal to how hurricanes and other natural disasters are addressed with emergency funding available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"If there's a hurricane or another national disaster, then FEMA has a budget that is automatically triggered. … We don't tie it down to extraneous measures," Cassidy said in 2016 during the Zika outbreak.
He said the "more effective way to bring federal resources to those affected" by allowing agencies to tap into emergency funding and expedite their responses should also be used to address public health crises.
Under Cassidy's latest proposal, the fund could only be tapped to respond to federally declared health emergencies linked to infectious diseases, bioterrorist attacks or other disasters. The proposal also suggests restrictions on spending amounts based on a cost schedule and establishes procedures, similar to FEMA's, that are meant to provide another layer of oversight.
There have been 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. to date and an additional three dozen cases among U.S. citizens whom the federal government brought back from China and a cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan.
"There will likely be additional cases in the coming days and weeks, including among other people recently returned from Wuhan, China," the CDC predicts in a bulletin on the threat.
Hundreds of Americans have been placed under federal quarantine so they could be "closely monitored to contain the spread of the virus," according to the CDC.
Health Secretary Alex Azar signed a public health emergency declaration last month but noted the risk to Americans remains low. But House and Senate Democrats chided the Trump administration for not seeking additional funding to address the pandemic earlier.
“Americans need a coordinated, fully-funded, whole-of-government response to keep them and their loved ones safe. The President’s request for coronavirus response funding is long overdue and completely inadequate to the scale of this emergency," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California.
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, blasted Trump's delay in seeking additional funding for addressing the deadly disease.
“We have a crisis of coronavirus and President Trump has no plan, no urgency, no understanding of the facts or how to coordinate a response," Schumer said.
Trump has praised China's efforts to address coronavirus and on Monday defended his own response to the disease via Twitter.
“The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries," he wrote. "CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart.”
After a closed-door briefing for senators on Tuesday, Cassidy said he’s confident in the White House’s plan and believes the $2.5 billion ask is just the start.
"The administration is on top of this, they are adapting as they need to,” he said.
The Senate Health Committee will hold a hearing March 3 with officials from the CDC, National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to get an update on how the nation’s response to the deadly disease.