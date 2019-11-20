Days after narrowly losing the governor’s race to incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards, Republican Eddie Rispone’s campaign doubled down on its strategies to nationalize the race by painting Edwards as a liberal and going negative against fellow GOP candidate Ralph Abraham in the primary.
Bryan Reed, campaign manager for Rispone, said during a panel held by the LSU Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs in partnership with Louisiana Public Broadcasting Wednesday morning that the campaign had to make the election about something other than Edwards’ job performance, citing his high approval rating, which is why it turned to ideology.
“We were asking people in Louisiana to fire someone who they liked, who they thought was doing a good job. That’s very difficult,” Reed said. “It needed to be about a Trump supporter versus a Trump opponent.”
Reed also said Rispone had “no path to victory” in the primary without launching an attack against Abraham, a north Louisiana congressman who had a huge funding disadvantage and who came in third in the primary.
But Abraham consultant Lionel Rainey, reflecting the bitterness still felt by many allies of Abraham over the attack ad, called the spot “blatantly false” and suggested the decision backfired in the runoff.
“I think he played a short game to get into the runoff and it cost you the race,” Rainey said.
Edwards’ campaign said they had to remain disciplined throughout the race as Trump attacked Edwards on Twitter and at rallies--including by making false claims about Edwards’ position on guns. Jared Arsement, Edwards’ media consultant, said he thought Trump’s decision to try to paint Edwards as a “radical liberal” was a mistake.
“A radical liberal who wants to take your guns is never going to work against John Bel Edwards,” Edwards campaign manager Richard Carbo added.
Trump visited Louisiana three times to stump for Republicans and blast Edwards, at rallies in Lake Charles, Monroe and Bossier City. Rispone’s campaign made Trump the centerpiece of its campaign, repeatedly running ads embracing the president. Edwards largely avoided criticizing the president, playing up his working relationship with the White House.
Reed, of Rispone’s campaign, said the attack ad it launched against Abraham late in the primary--which vaulted Rispone to a runoff against Edwards--dented the congressman’s “suit of armor.” He said the broadside likening Abraham to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, was the most effective attack in the spot.
Edwards’ campaign won in large part due to a significant spike in turnout among Democratic voters in Louisiana’s major metro areas compared to the Oct. 12 primary, and Reed suggested Democratic voters were also energized by Trump’s visits to the state.
“These races have become enormously partisan,” Reed said. “The amount of people in the middle is shrinking, and it’s becoming more and more of a turnout battle.”