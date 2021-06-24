The executive director of the Louisiana Republican Party submitted her resignation this week, ending a nine-month stint running the party.
Brittney Reed, who took over the position last September, is stepping down to work at a conservative political action committee, LAGOP Chairman Louis Gurvich said.
Reed, a Vermillion Parish native, previously served as a legislative assistant to Rep. Blake Miguez, an Erath Republican who now chairs the House Republican delegation. About a year ago, Andrew Bautsch, who had served as director of the state party since 2018, left to work for Luke Letlow. Lauren Griffin, who took over as interim director, stepped down a few months later, and Reed was tapped as the new director.
Reed didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Gurvich said Thursday he didn’t have a new executive director lined up yet.
Reed ran the party during the 2020 presidential election and a subsequent bid by GOP megadonor Eddie Rispone and legislative leaders to oust Gurvich from his chairmanship. Gurvich triumphed in an election of the 230-member Republican State Central Committee in January, beating state Rep. Lance Harris for the chair.
The state party in recent months has been at the center of several contentious political fights, all dealing with fellow Republicans.
In February, the state GOP’s executive committee took the remarkable step of censuring the state’s senior U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict former President Donald Trump on charges of incitement of insurrection.
Then in April, tensions over one of Gurvich’s priorities--moving Louisiana to a closed party primary system where Republicans would choose their own nominees for political races--spilled over at the party’s most recently quarterly Republican State Central Committee meeting. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser delivered a fiery speech slamming some fellow Republicans and making the case against the closed party primary system.
During the legislative session that ended earlier this month, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, dropped her bid to move the state to closed primaries for Congressional races amid the political blowback.
Gurvich has also recently been at odds with House Speaker Clay Schexnayder for his handling of House Education Committee Chairman Ray Garofalo. Garofalo held a divisive committee hearing on his bill to ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” like that Louisiana and the U.S. are inherently racist. Garofalo made national headlines by suggesting there was a “good” part of slavery, even though he quickly backtracked and said he misspoke. Schexnayder removed Garofalo from his chairmanship in May.
Gurvich blasted the speaker for his decision, accusing him of caving to a “cabal of left-wing Democrats extorting political favors.” Gurvich drew a rebuke from Stephen Waguespack, head of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, who complained that Gurvich wasn’t out in front on tort reform or tax reform issues.