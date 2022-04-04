Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said Monday that he’d be voting against the confirmation of U.S. District of Columbia Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

A Baton Rouge Republican, Cassidy’s vote was one of the few being watched despite his having voted in July against Jackson’s ascension to the federal appellate court. Several of Cassidy’s supporters in Louisiana were looking at his possible “yes” vote as an indicator of his interest in running for governor next year.

But in a statement released Monday, Cassidy called Jackson gracious and intelligent, but she had the support of those who want “an activist judge” and therefore not worthy of his support. “When the political left opposed Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett, not because they were not qualified but because of their presumed jurisprudence, they established the criteria by which future nominees should be judged,” Cassidy said in his prepared statement. He's referring to President Donald Trump's nominees: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. All three of whom were confirmed.

Louisiana’s other U.S. senator, John N. Kennedy, of Madisonville, is also a Republican and will have his chance to vote on Jackson’s nomination as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kennedy is expected to vote no. Kennedy is expected to give his reasoning during a speech at the committee hearing going on now.

An 11-11 tie, along party lines Monday, is expected in the 22-member Senate committee.

The full Senate then will have to discharge her nomination from committee, which probably will happen sometime Monday night, to get action from the full Senate.

The Democratic majority then will file a procedural motion to stop the Republican’s filibuster to stop the vote on Jackson’s confirmation.

The 100-member Senate is 50-50 Democratic to Republican with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote. In Jackson’s case, one Republican, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, has announced her support and willingness to join the Democratic said.

