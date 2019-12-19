New lanes in each direction on Interstate 12 between the I-10/12 split and Walker will likely open in 2020, the sponsor of the legislation said Thursday.

"It should be up and running sometime next year," said state Sen. Dale Erdey, R-Livingston.

The legislation, which authorized high occupancy vehicle lanes, breezed through the House and Senate earlier this year.

Traffic relief on I-12? Shoulders might become HOV lanes with a modest price tag State transportation leaders said Thursday they are considering converting roughly 15 miles of shoulder paths on Interstate 12 between the I-1…

The change will convert unusually wide shoulder spaces on both sides of I-12 into travel lanes to improve traffic flow.

Cars and trucks will be required to carry at least one passenger aside from the driver to use the lanes.

Erdey said officials of the state Department of Transportation and Development are researching the issue, including how to handle the lanes during non-rush hour periods.

He said one option would be to limit the lanes during those times to 18-wheelers.

Relief coming to traffic-weary Baton Rouge: La. 415 connector, I-12 HOV lanes clear major hurdles Legislation to pave the way for a new lane in each direction on Interstate 12 between the I-10/12 split and Walker, and ease daily traffic bac…

"They (DOTD) officials are analyzing this through various municipalities that have the HOV lanes, what might be the most appropriate way to go," Erdey said.

The lawmaker got an update on the issue last week from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson.

Erdey said he encouraged Wilson to accelerate the process because of traffic congestion that dots the 15-mile corridor daily.

He said there has also been talk of creating HOV lanes between the I-10/12 split and downtown as part of the state's plan to add new lanes in each direction between the split and La. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Erdey, who leaves office next month because of term limits, said he plans to keep tabs on the I-12 work when he returns to private life.