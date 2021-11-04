Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.

The new requirements are the Biden administration’s boldest move yet to persuade reluctant Americans to finally get a vaccine that has been widely available for months – or face financial consequences. If successful, administration officials believe it will go a long way toward ending a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 Americans.

First previewed by President Joe Biden in September, the requirements will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses, although it is not clear how many of those employees are unvaccinated.

The new rules set up potential legal battles along partisan lines between states and the federal government. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and other Republicans around the country are threatening legal action.

“Since Joe Biden proclaimed his desire to force medical procedures on the American people, my office and I have been exploring our legal options to prevent this overreach,” Landry said Thursday. “We intend to soon file a lawsuit in defense of our State and her hard-working people.”

Several Republican governments also have threatened to sue. Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Democratic governor of an overwhelming GOP majority government, tiptoed lightly around Biden’s order.

“Without having had the opportunity to see the regulations, I’m happy there’s a testing option for those who are unvaccinated, but I encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” Edwards said from Scotland where he and Biden are attending an international climate change conference.

At least two conservative groups moved quickly to file lawsuits against the workplace safety mandate, and a growing roster of GOP governors and attorneys general said more lawsuits were on the way as soon as Friday. Some Republican-led states had already passed laws or executive orders intended to protect employers that may not want to comply.

Republican governors or attorneys general in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, and South Dakota said Thursday they would file lawsuits against the mandate as soon as Friday. The Daily Wire, a conservative media company, filed a challenge in federal court on Thursday. So did companies in Michigan and Ohio represented by a conservative advocacy law firm.

The U.S. Department of Labor says the new rules are on sound legal footing. The department's top legal official, Seema Nanda, said Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules preempt conflicting state laws or orders, including those that bar employers from requiring vaccinations, testing or face masks. OSHA’s regulations will force the companies to require that unvaccinated workers test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week and wear a mask while in the workplace.

OSHA left open the possibility of expanding the requirement to smaller businesses. It asked for public comment on whether employers with fewer than 100 employees could handle vaccination or testing programs.

Tougher rules will apply to another 17 million people working in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive money from Medicare and Medicaid. Those workers will not have an option for testing — they will need to be vaccinated.

Workers will be able to ask for exemptions on medical or religious grounds.

The requirements will not apply to people who work at home or outdoors.

Biden framed the issue as a simple choice between getting more people vaccinated or prolonging the pandemic. “While I would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good,” the president said Thursday in a statement.

Biden said his encouragement for businesses to impose mandates and his own previous requirements for the military and federal contractors have helped reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans over 12 from 100 million in late July to about 60 million now.

Those measures, he said, have not led to mass firings or worker shortages, adding that vaccines have been required before to fight other diseases.

OSHA said companies that fail to comply with the regulations could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge, and John N. Kennedy, of Madisonville, both joined other Senate Republicans who immediately launched a petition to force a vote to overturn the vaccine mandate. But with Democrats controlling the chamber, the effort is nearly certain to fail. “This rule should be repealed. The federal government should not control peoples’ lives,” Cassidy said.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, said: “The medical decision to get vaccinated should not morph into a Washington mandate that forces the firing of millions of hard-working Americans.”

Other Republican congressmen from Louisiana followed the same themes as Scalise, the delegation’s dean.

“We have to take COVID seriously, but the federal government cannot require that our citizens inject something into their bodies,” “This will only contribute to unemployment and supply chain problems. The proposal appears to offer limited flexibility in some cases, but this really needs to be left up to the employers and must have alternatives,” said U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge.

“I’ve said since day one that I’m against mandates,” said U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Start. “This vaccination has the power to save lives, but it should always be a personal decision between an individual and his or her physician.”

The rules will require workers to receive either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Jan. 4 or be tested weekly. Employees testing positive must be removed from the workplace.

Companies won't be required to provide or pay for tests for unvaccinated workers, but they must give paid time off for employees to get the shots and sick leave to recover from side effects that prevent them from working. Requirements for masks and paid time off for shots take effect Dec. 5.

Employers covered by the requirements must verify their workers’ vaccination status by checking documents such as CDC vaccination cards or records from doctors or pharmacies.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued a separate rule requiring vaccination for workers in 76,000 health facilities and home health care providers that get funding from the government health programs. A senior administration official said several large private health care organizations imposed their own mandates and achieved high vaccination rates — 96% or higher — without widespread resignations.

Mark Ballard of the Capitol news bureau contributed to this report