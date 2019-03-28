Thanks to the LSU basketball team’s win over Maryland, U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise will be eating crab courtesy of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

Scalise, a Jefferson Parish Republican who graduated from LSU, and Hoyer, a Democrat who has a degree from Maryland, admitted to their friendly wager during their regular colloquy between Republican leadership and Democratic leadership on the U.S. House floor on Thursday.

“I anticipated this was going to be an extraordinarily hostile colloquy,” Hoyer said after Scalise asked him about the score when their alma maters went face-to-face last weekend.

LSU narrowly beat Maryland 69-67 in the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament, sending the Tigers to the Sweet 16.

“It cost me,” Hoyer said. “I admit to the world … I hope I don’t get into legal trouble, but the Republican whip and I had a side bet.”

Hoyer must now pay up in the form of a crab dinner for four people.

“The good news is the minority whip will now be eating the best crab in America – not Louisiana crab, it will be Maryland crab,” he said.

That prompted Scalise to defend the honor of Louisiana seafood.

“A lot of times when you go to places and they say it’s Maryland crab, it’s really Gulf of Mexico crabs because they want the best quality to offer patrons,” Scalise joked.

Before heading into more serious topics, both praised their teams.

“It was a really good game,” Hoyer said.

The No. 3-seeded Tigers will face Michigan State Friday night in Washington D.C. in the East Region semifinal of the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m proud that my mighty fighting tigers of LSU are in that number,” Scalise said. Later in the day, Scalise met up with some of the LSU players in D.C.

If LSU beats the Spartans, the team will advance to the Elite Eight and play on Sunday against the winner of the No. 1 Duke-No. 4 Virginia Tech game.