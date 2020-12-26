Four-term former governor Edwin W. Edwards is back in the hospital.

His family released a statement Saturday afternoon saying the 93-year-old former governor, congressman and US Navy pilot is “undergoing a battery of tests this weekend at Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center in Shreveport for non-COVID-related issues.”

Edwards said he was feeling fine.

His wife, Trina Edwards, says her husband is back in for a checkup in Shreveport where he was tested two years ago for respiratory and heart issues, according to the family statement released by family friend Leo Honeycutt.

Edwards had heart bypass surgery 24 years ago and annually develops pneumonia. In mid-November, Edwards had a weeklong bout with pneumonia after entering Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center suffering from shortness of breath.

"Mrs. Edwards said his doctors have tested him for COVID – the third time in one month – and Mr. Edwards again tested negative. The governor was flown from his home near Gonzales to Shreveport on a plane supplied by Ruston trucking and energy magnate James Davison," the statement said.

Edwards was governor from 1972 to 1980, from 1984 to 1988 and then from 1992 to 1996.

After leaving office, he went to federal prison for a conviction involving a scheme to rig riverboat casino licenses. He has always proclaimed his innocence.