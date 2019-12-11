Legislators using local sales taxes to fund a state board they created is unconstitutional, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

The decisions leaves the board without money to operate and the possibility of having to refund about $1.5 million.

Lawmakers created the Louisiana Uniform Local Sales Tax Board in 2017 ostensibly to help local collectors in the 64 parishes with their work. Some say, however, the eight-member board is helping ease Louisiana towards having all sales taxes collected by a single state agency, as is the method in most states.

Local authorities in Louisiana have balked at ceding control to the state one of the very few methods available to raise money for local services, like schools, law enforcement and roads.

Act 274 funded the newly established board by using two-tenths of 1 percent of local sales taxes collected on vehicle purchases. That amounted to about $900,000 a year. The board has staff and Baton Rouge offices.

But taxing bodies in St. James and Plaquemines parishes argued that such payments aren’t allowed by state Constitution. Only voters can decide how local sales taxes could be spent, not legislators.

Justice James T. Genovese agreed that money couldn’t be diverted for uses not spelled out in the propositions that local voters must approve in order to levy a sales tax. Fifth Louisiana Court of Appeal Chief Judge Susan M. Chehardy and retired Judge James Boddie Jr., who were sitting with Genovese on the three-judge panel, affirmed the 28-page opinion.

Supreme Court decision Louisiana Supreme Court decision on funding for Louisiana Uniform Local Sales Tax Board

Generally, local sales taxes are collected locally, usually by a collector chosen by the myriad of local taxing authorities in a parish.

The sole exception are car sales because sales taxes are collected where the vehicle is registered, not where it is bought, which is the usual case for retail sales. Car dealers collect both state sales taxes and local sales taxes.

The high court upheld a 19th Judicial District Court ruling that the state cannot divert a portion of the locally approved motor vehicle sales taxes to the state board.

“What is apparent is that the voters did not authorize those sales and use tax proceeds to be directed for a use to be determined by the Legislature,” Genovese wrote. “Moreover, the voters did not expressly authorize the use of any of those sales and use tax proceeds by the Legislature for purposes of funding the Board.”

Louisiana Uniform Local Sales Tax Board executive director, Roger Bergeron, did not respond to requests for comment.

Dannie P. Garrett III, the Baton Rouge lawyer who represented Plaquemines and St. James parishes in the legal challenge, said Wednesday that had the high court not ruled the way it did, state legislators would have been able to divert local sales taxes to any manner of state projects. “It scared me that the Legislature could just decide that these local taxes could be used for whatever they want,” Garrett said.

He added that theoretically, local taxing jurisdictions – the winners – could seek return of about $1.5 million that had been gathered before collections were suspended when lower courts rendered similar decisions that were upheld Wednesday by the Supreme Court.

“Will they push for that? I don’t know. I haven’t had chance to talk with my clients,” Garrett said.