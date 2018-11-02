Gov. John Bel Edwards has returned to Louisiana after a week-long trip to Israel, promoting partnership and trade opportunities between the state and Middle Eastern country.
Edwards, a Democrat who took office in January 2016, arrived in Israel on Saturday and landed in New Orleans on Friday, after an over-night flight from Tel Aviv.
Edwards, who was joined by about two-dozen state officials, business leaders and research experts, met with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials during his trip.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.