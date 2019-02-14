BR.bensoncapitolflags225.032418
Today in The Rundown: Happy Valentine's Day my #lalege lovers and haters. Today we have the latest on casino laws, ambassadors and moi. Here's what's happening in Louisiana politics today. 

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 52

Days until election day: 239

The News

SNAP: Federal food stamps benefits in Louisiana will go out early for March because of the shutdown gap. http://bit.ly/2GsdzWT

ME: So this is where I explain that I have a new gig coming up. I will soon be moving to Washington, D.C. to cover the Louisiana Congressional delegation and any Louisiana politics news that might come up in that other swamp. PLEEASE, PLEAse, PLease, send me your ideas for what you want to be covered from DC!! http://bit.ly/LizAdvNews

Gambling: The Belle of Baton Rouge owners seriously considering moving casino onto land after recent legislative action. http://bit.ly/2IddiZv 

USA: Madeleine Albright tells amusing anecdotes while warning about fascism in Tulane speech http://bit.ly/2Ief7Fm

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House Executive Committee meets at 10 a.m. in Room 4.
  • State Board of Election Supervisors meets at noon in Room 1.
  • Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets at 2:30 pm in LaSalle Building.

Tweet beat

