Today in The Rundown: Happy Valentine's Day my #lalege lovers and haters. Today we have the latest on casino laws, ambassadors and moi. Here's what's happening in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the start of the legislative session: 52
Days until election day: 239
The News
SNAP: Federal food stamps benefits in Louisiana will go out early for March because of the shutdown gap. http://bit.ly/2GsdzWT
ME: So this is where I explain that I have a new gig coming up. I will soon be moving to Washington, D.C. to cover the Louisiana Congressional delegation and any Louisiana politics news that might come up in that other swamp. PLEEASE, PLEAse, PLease, send me your ideas for what you want to be covered from DC!! http://bit.ly/LizAdvNews
Gambling: The Belle of Baton Rouge owners seriously considering moving casino onto land after recent legislative action. http://bit.ly/2IddiZv
USA: Madeleine Albright tells amusing anecdotes while warning about fascism in Tulane speech http://bit.ly/2Ief7Fm
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House Executive Committee meets at 10 a.m. in Room 4.
- State Board of Election Supervisors meets at noon in Room 1.
- Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets at 2:30 pm in LaSalle Building.
Tweet beat
.@JimMustian quotes former Angola prison warden Burl Cain in this story on El Chapo's new home: “If ever there were an escape-proof prison, it’s the facility at Florence ... It's the prison of all prisons." https://t.co/MjtlpeCM8g #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) February 13, 2019
.@SteveScalise's scheduled to take part in @mikeallen's News Shapers event Thursday morning: https://t.co/iEtBahyBUZ #AXIOS360 #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) February 13, 2019
Every student matters! #LAPCSTeam joins Rep. @RoyceDuplessis to see @thenetnola in action. These #charterschool students work incredibly hard & have bold visions for bright futures despite facing significant challenges inside & outside of class. #nolaed #lalege @NETPrincipal pic.twitter.com/Gtq51j7hBh— LAPCS (@LAPCSTeam) February 13, 2019
Also this is a fascinating recap of Ethics Board opinions on how campaign funds can be used: https://t.co/x65btH81Zm🚫 Child care while campaigning.✅ Personal security while campaigning. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) February 13, 2019
In this interview, Barras echos what he said at @srlcnola about returning to life as a banker next year, when he's reached his term limit. I'll note: Barras said at SRLC he would consider running for Senate if Sen. Mills didn't seek re-election for some reason. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) February 12, 2019
Louisiana’s former Secretary of State Tom Schedler on this list #lalege #lagov https://t.co/5WoiNQ5dNt— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) February 12, 2019
#Marijuana legalization was last polled in the Louisiana Survey (via @Research_LSU) in 2015. Most still opposed legalization then, but it was trending in support of legalization: https://t.co/gfFQ6LoDOm Would love to see what it is now. #lalege #lagov #lsu https://t.co/RdwHLoAddj— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) February 12, 2019
