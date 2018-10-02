Prompted by reports of voter registration scams in other states, Louisiana's chief elections officer is warning residents to be wary of callers seeking personal information under the guise of registration assistance.

Kyle Ardoin, interim secretary of state, said in a news release Tuesday that his office so far has received no reports of the impostor calls in Louisiana but reports have surfaced in other states as the mid-term elections approach.

Louisiana residents cannot register to vote or request an absentee ballot by phone.

Both registration and ballot request can be done online, in person or by mail.

“Voter registration by a third party is legal in Louisiana; however, in light of this potential scam, I am encouraging those who want to register to vote to do so online or to contact their parish registrar of voters,” Ardoin said. “As we work daily to combat election related threats, it is more important than ever for residents to use trusted sources such as the Secretary of State’s Office and the Registrars of Voters’ Offices.”

Oct. 9 is the deadline to register by mail or in person in time for the Nov. 6 election.

Louisiana residents can register online through Oct. 16 at www.GeauxVote.com.

In-person registration locations include parish Registrars of Voters’ Offices, Offices of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public libraries and Armed Forces recruitment offices.

A printable form that can be sent by mail is available online.