In a battle of political might, the Republican-controlled state Legislature will convene at 12 p.m. today to attempt to override a veto by Gov. John Bel Edwards of a new map for the state’s congressional delegation.
The stakes are especially high because only one governor has been overridden against his or her will, then-Gov. Buddy Roemer in 1991 on an anti-abortion bill.
The outcome in the House and Senate today or tomorrow is likely to be decided by one or two votes in each chamber.
The map approved by the Legislature in the special redistricting session in February keeps the current congressional boundaries mostly intact – five Republican seats and one Democratic seat. In his veto message, Edwards, a Democrat, said Louisiana ought to have a second majority-Black district since one-third of the state’s residents are African-American.
The action will begin in the House today with Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, attempting to reach the 70 votes, or two-thirds, needed to overturn Edwards’ veto. House Bill 1 passed the House with 70 votes on Feb. 10.
Among the undecided legislators now are Rep. Joe Marino, an independent from Gretna; Rep. Malinda White, an independent from Bogalusa; Rep. Roy Daryl Adams, an independent from Jackson; Rep. Beryl Amedée, R-Gray; and Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath.
Adams said he would meet with the governor and speaker this morning before he decides how to vote.
One undecided representative, not wanting to be identified said the governor’s office and Schexnayder have both asked what the legislator would want for the vote.
Both Edwards and Schexnayder have multiple levers of power to influence legislators. Schexnayder can deep-six a member’s bill and block infrastructure projects in his or her district by not including them in the budget bill. Edwards can also veto spending projects and reward or punish a lawmaker through appointments to boards and commissions.
Rep. Francis Thompson, of Delhi, is expected to be the only Democrat to vote with the Republican majority. He has said he wants to support U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, a Republican from his parish who would lose her safe seat if a second Black-majority district were created.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican who represents Acadiana, has objected to the map approved by the Legislature because it splits St. Martin and St. Mary parishes into different congressional districts. Higgins’ opposition could give Miguez and Amedée political cover to vote no and support Edwards.
If the override effort fails, “We may have to start the congressional map process over again in the regular session,” Amedee said.
If Schexnayder reaches the 70-vote threshold, the Senate will then attempt to override Edwards. It will take at least 26 votes in that chamber.
“I feel confident,” Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said in an interview after Tuesday’s session.
The Senate approved the congressional map in February with 27 votes.
If the House overrides Edwards now, Cortez said he expects the Senate then to vote promptly on the map.
“We need to move beyond this one way or another,” Cortez said.
Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, who was seen as a possible Edwards vote, said he will vote for the override.
The Legislature, on partisan lines, voted on Tuesday to adjourn its regular session until Monday to take the veto override vote.
No matter how the Legislature votes, federal courts could ultimately decide the fate of the state’s congressional map.