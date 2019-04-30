WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy took a state lawmaker to task on Tuesday after the Shreveport Democrat used his platform at the Louisiana Capitol to spread a long-debunked claim about vaccines and autism that health officials have linked to a recent spike in measles cases.

“That’s fake news that’s being said on the Senate floor,” Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican who is a medical doctor, told reporters on Tuesday of hearing about State Sen. John Milkovich’s anti-vaccination speech.

Milkovich took to the Senate microphone on Monday during a debate a bill that would expand a voluntary statewide immunization database to launch into a rant about vaccines, suggesting they are dangerous and can cause autism, which is not true.

Louisiana senator links vaccines, autism on Senate floor; officials say 'myth' causes measles resurgence A sitting Louisiana legislator linked vaccines to autism on the floor of the State Senate Monday, perpetuating a long-debunked theory on which…

“Many of you may know some of the leading researchers in America say that autism is a result of vaccination,” Milkovich told the chamber. “Did you know tissue from aborted babies is now used in vaccines. Did you know that vaccines use aluminum which is shown to be a neurotoxin? Did you know vaccines in America is preserved often with mercury, which is beyond neurotoxic?”

Cassidy dismissed those claims as "fake news" and stressed that vaccinations are safe and responsible.

“I strongly endorse immunizations,” Cassidy said. “There is no linkage to autism that has ever been made by a credible doctor.”

Cassidy, who worked as a hepatologist in the Louisiana charity hospital system, noted the recent spike in measles outbreaks across the country, as well as other dangers of refusing immunizations.

“I know of patients who have almost had a liver transplant because they didn’t know to get vaccinated for hepatitis B,” he said.

Measles outbreaks have Louisiana doctors, schools on alert There have been no measles cases reported in Louisiana this year, but an upswing in measles cases across the country has the Louisiana Departm…

Milkovich declined to comment further on his remarks after the Senate adjourned Monday evening. No other senators spoke out on the issue after Milkovich’s speech. He has made similar claims on the Senate floor in past sessions.

The number of U.S. measles cases has risen to more than 700 so far this year, the largest number since six years before measles was declared eliminated in 2000, according to the CDC. The agency has several studies posted to its website showing vaccines do not cause autism.

Cassidy described vaccinations as component to a healthier society that is meant to help vulnerable populations unable to be immunized because of health issues.

“If your child was vulnerable, you’d want everyone else to be immunized,” he said.