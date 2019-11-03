WASHINGTON — It's still a year until Louisiana voters head to the polls to pick their representatives in Congress and one senator, but most of the incumbents appear to be well-positioned with ample money in the their campaign coffers should they decide to seek re-election.

Leading the pack in fundraising, according to the most recently issued campaign finance reports, is U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise. The Jefferson Republican has raised nearly $14 million for his re-election campaign for a 7th term without having a clear formidable opponent.

Scalise has emerged as a key ally of President Donald Trump in the ongoing impeachment probe, helping to lead a group of two dozen Republicans in storming a closed hearing last month.

For the most recent reporting period, through the end of September, Scalise received about $6.8 million this year, his campaign finance reports show.

The next Congressional election is Nov. 3, 2020.

As the No. 2 Republican in the House, Scalise helps campaign for other Republican members. He has raised more money than any other member in the U.S. House during the election cycle that runs two years and has doled out about $6.5 million this year through his campaign fund to help elect GOP candidates and bolster his own re-election efforts.

Records show the next closest in fundraising from Louisiana was Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, who first joined the House in 2014 and has raised $2.5 million for his re-election effort since his last successful election in 2018. In 2019, Graves has raised nearly $550,000 and spent $320,000.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, the only one of Louisiana's two senators up for re-election next year, has raised just under $7 million for his re-election effort and has just short of $5 million left in the bank.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, an Alto Republican who just came off an unsuccessful run for governor, had the least in the bank at about $17,000.

Abraham finished in third in the Louisiana governor's race, missing the runoff to face Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in the Nov. 16 runoff. He's said he will announce early in 2020 whether he plans to seek re-election to Congress.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a Benton Republican who has rose through the ranks to lead the conservative Republican Study Committee, has raised about half a million this year, and spent less than half that. He ended the most recent reporting period with $640,000 cash in his campaign coffers.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, has been in the House since 2017. He has about $120,000 cash on hand heading into the election year, records show. He has raised about $273,000 this year.

Louisiana's only Democrat in Congress, U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, has about $662,000 in the bank, after raising $555,000 this reporting period.

No members of the delegation have faced a serious threat to their incumbency in recent years. It will be Cassidy's first re-election campaign since unseating Democrat Mary Landrieu in 2014.