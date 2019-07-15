WASHINGTON — Tabasco, the Avery Island-produced hot sauce, was a part of President Donald Trump's "Made in America" showcase at the White House on Monday.
The event highlighted items made in each of the 50 states.
"While those here today create many different goods, you're also devoted to one of the greatest missions on Earth: making the best products, from the best materials, with the best workers anywhere in the world, right here in the United States of America," Trump said during a news briefing at the event.
Tabasco was founded by the McIlhenny Company in 1868. Its headquarters remains in south Louisiana.
President Trump Hosts "Made in America" Celebrationcc: Louisiana and @elizabethcrisp and @TABASCO #TeamTabasco @A_Island pic.twitter.com/JGCPsoAilz— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 15, 2019
.@TABASCO is a classic Louisiana-made product and a great representative of our state at the 2019 “Made in America” event at the @WhiteHouse today.— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) July 15, 2019