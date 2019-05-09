A bid to allow all voters in East Baton Rouge Parish voters to decide whether St. George becomes a city – not just those neighborhoods that would be in St. George – was shelved Thursday in a Senate committee.

The vote was 4-3.

The measure, Senate Bill 63, is sponsored by Senate Local and Municipal Affairs Committee Chairwoman Yvonne Colomb, D-Baton Rouge.

The bill was heard in her committee.

Bill allowing all EBR voters to decide if St. George becomes a city backed by Mayor Broome In a push sure to ignite controversy, voters throughout East Baton Rouge Parish, not just those in the neighborhoods that would make up St. Ge…

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who opposes the St. George effort and whose office helped craft the legislation, urged the committee to approve it.

"I believe everyone in the parish should be allowed to vote on an issue that affects everyone in their community," Broome said.

Broome said that, if St. George becomes the fifth city in the parish, it would have a devastating impact on parish finances.

Opponents said Colomb's bill amounts to an 11th hour bid to change the rules after backers rounded up enough signatures on initiative petitions to get the proposal on the Oct. 12 ballot.

"This is an attempt by the powers that be to change the rules at the end of the game," said Norman Browning, chairman of the St. George incorporation effort.

Under current rules, only voters in the incorporated part of southeast East Baton Rouge Parish would cast ballots on the issue, which critics of Colomb's bill has been in the law for years.

"The bill would allow other people to say we will not allow you to incorporate," said Drew Murrell, an attorney in the effort and spokesman for the push.

"It will be the first time in state history," Murrell said, a reference to expanding the voting pool before the incorporated area.

Mary Olive Pierson, a veteran Baton Rouge attorney and opponent of the St. George effort, appeared alongside the mayor and said a lawsuit is possible if the vote is limited to residents of St. George only.

Others said that, if Colomb's bill becomes law, St. George backers would challenge it in court.

"Why are we doing this if we are going to end up in court anyway?" asked Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie and a member of the committee.

The motion was to shelve the bill.

Voting "yes" were state Sens. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie, Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville, Jack Donahue, R-Metairie and John Smith, R-Alexandria.

Voting "no" were Colomb, state Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks and Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.