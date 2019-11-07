WASHINGTON — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has been named a co-chairman of the "Veterans for Trump" coalition on President Donald Trump's re-election campaign team.

“Veterans are leaders in business, government, church, and our communities; and now we need to lead again to support a President who has repeatedly delivered for us,” Landry said in a Trump campaign news release announcing the role Thursday. “President Trump continues to keep his promise to fight for veterans. We finally have a VA system that is working in the right direction. We now have increased job opportunities and the lowest unemployment rate ever among veterans. Re-electing President Trump means four more years of progress for veterans and a champion in the White House for our causes.”

Landry, a Republican who recently won a second term as attorney general, has been a close ally of Trump since the president announced his campaign for the GOP nomination in summer of 2015.

According to the news release, Veterans for Trump will undertake a national grassroots effort to build support among military vets ahead of the 2020 election.

Landry, 48, was a member of the Louisiana National Guard and was stationed at Fort Hood in Texas during Operation Desert Storm. He left the Guard in 1999 at the rank of sergeant.

An Acadiana native, Landry is currently the president of the National Association of Attorneys General.

"Veterans for Trump" is one of several issues-specific coalitions that the Trump campaign has launched recently, including Latinos for Trump and Women for Trump.