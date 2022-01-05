On the day before the first anniversary of the January 6th insurrection, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy warned politicians to watch what they say because their rhetoric has consequences.
“We can disagree but we have to be able to discuss and debate differences without vilifying, without making the other person the enemy. Debate is healthy but you should discuss ideas, not intentions. So, when we lose good faith, we start to argue, we do more harm than good,” Cassidy said at a Wednesday press conference. “It is true for January the sixth. Irresponsible words stimulate action which should not occur.”
Louisiana’s senior Republican senator joined six other Senate Republicans in voting with Democrats on Feb. 13 to convict former President Donald Trump of giving a speech and making repeated false statements about election fraud that incited hundreds of people to storm the U.S. Capitol. Rioters hoped to stop the counting of state electoral votes that officially elected Joe Biden president.
Louisiana’s other U.S. senator, Republican John N. Kennedy, R-Madisonville, voted against conviction at the impeachment trial that saw the former president acquitted.
The 57-43 Senate vote was short of the two-thirds majority needed to find Trump guilty of “incitement of insurrection” charges. Still, the seven GOP votes were the largest number of lawmakers to ever vote to find a president of their own party guilty at impeachment proceedings.
Cassidy was – and in some Louisiana circles still is – blasted for not supporting Trump. The state Republican Party censured Cassidy and many GOP organizations have refused to invite the state’s senior senator to their events.
Despite the hubbub, Cassidy is being talked about as a possible candidate for governor in 2023, “Other people are saying that, I’m not the one saying it,” Cassidy said Wednesday. “I’m quite engaged right now being a United States senator representing our state.”
About 140 police officers were injured at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. At least five people died during or after the attack.
“I will point out that the justice system is working and holding those who broke the law accountable,” Cassidy said Wednesday. “There has been more than 700 people charged and 70 have been sentenced,”
Democrats in Washington are planning to mark the anniversary Thursday with somber tributes that will include a moment of silence, a speech delivered by President Biden, remarks by Vice President Kamala Harris inside National Statuary Hall.
Republican leaders aren’t expected to attend. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, is planning to attend a funeral, according to published reports.