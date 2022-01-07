Louisiana Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill was one of two lawyers arguing Friday on the phone, rather than in person, at the U.S. Supreme Court in a challenge to the Biden administration's requirement that millions of workers either get vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19.
The Ohio attorney general’s office announced its advocate had tested positive for COVID-19. Louisiana’s attorney general wouldn’t say.
Murrill argued remotely “based upon the court's protocol,” state Attorney General Jeff Landry told the Associated Press.
Landry was at the court for Friday's arguments. It was the first time since the court returned to in-person arguments in October that lawyers were arguing remotely. The high court has been asking arguing lawyers to have negative coronavirus tests and participate remotely if they have positive tests.
Neither Murrill nor Landry responded to texts and emails from The Advocate | The Times-Picayune asking about Murrill’s COVID status.
Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers had tested positive for COVID-19 after Christmas, had mild symptoms and fully recovered. But a test on Sunday required by the court detected the virus, a spokeswoman said. He had been vaccinated and had a booster shot.
Because of the pandemic the high court justices heard the cases in a courtroom closed to the public. Only the justices, lawyers involved in the cases, court staff and journalists were allowed inside. The public could listen live, however, a change made earlier in the pandemic when the justices for nearly 19 months heard cases via telephone.